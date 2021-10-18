Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan or Chris Woakes? Or all three?

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Venue: United Arab Emirates & Oman Date: 17 October - 14 November Coverage: Commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights of every game from 23 October on BBC Sport website and app.

England play their opening game of the T20 World Cup against West Indies on Saturday.

Ranked the best Twenty20 team in the world, England are packed with talent, and earning a place in the side is no mean feat - 15 into 11 doesn't go.

Here's your chance to be a selector for the day and pick the team you think is best equipped to win the World Cup.

Does Dawid Malan make the cut? Is there room for Moeen Ali alongside Adil Rashid? And what about the seamers? Don't forget to pick a wicketkeeper too...

It's over to you. Choose your team and share it on social media using #bbccricket.

We will reveal the results on Friday.