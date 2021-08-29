Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Cooke is one of five Glamorgan players who will miss the Championship game against Essex

LV= County Championship: Glamorgan v Essex Date: Monday 30 August Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Live commentary and report on BBC Sport website & app; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan have lost five players to Covid self-isolation rules before re-starting the Championship at home to Essex.

James Weighell, Nick Selman, Joe Cooke, Tom Cullen and Andy Gorvin are all ruled out.

But Chris Cooke, David Lloyd, Dan Douthwaite, and Timm van der Gugten return after playing in the Hundred.

The two sides have four matches left in division two, in a new format being trialled for the first time.

It is Glamorgan's first game since winning the One-Day Cup by beating Durham at Trent Bridge on Thursday, 19 August.

Reigning title holders Essex go into the final bloc of four matches with 19 points in the bag as the average of their two earlier group matches against Durham, while Glamorgan have 11.5 points from facing Northamptonshire.

New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford, a former Essex player, will make his Championship debut for Glamorgan.

Steve Reingold could get a four-day debut after being drafted in as a late squad replacement for Joe Cooke, who was identified as a close contact later than the others.

Seamer Joe McIlroy appears in a senior squad for only the second time after suffering a stress fracture in the opening match of 2021 against Yorkshire.

It is the second virus-related absence this season for Selman, who contracted Covid-19 himself in June and could have challenged to regain his Championship place after impressive form in the One-Day Cup success.

Glamorgan (from): Rutherford, Lloyd, Reingold, Root, Carlson, C Cooke (c,wk), Douthwaite, Taylor, Salter, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan, McIlroy.

Essex (from): TBC