All-rounder Eimear Richardson's 53 set up an Ireland win that didn't prove enough to secure the qualifying spot available in Spain

Women's T20 World Cup European Qualifier, La Manga Ireland 111-9 : Richardson 53, Lewis 32; Lynch 4-24 Netherlands 87-9 : Rijke 32; Murray 3-9, Delany 3-17 Ireland won by 24 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Ireland's hopes of progressing from the Women's T20 European World Cup Qualifier have been dashed despite a 24-run win over the Netherlands.

Scotland's seven-wicket win over France on Monday helped them clinch the one qualification spot at the tournament.

The Irish will still remain in contention if results go their way at next month's African qualifier.

Eimear Richardson's 53 helped Ireland post 111-9 and the Dutch could only manage 87-9 in reply in Spain.

Ducks for skipper Delany and Leah Paul saw the Irish innings in early trouble at 20-3 in La Manga but Gaby Lewis produced a steadying knock of 32 and player of the tournament Richardson hit an impressive half-century before becoming one of Eva Lynch's four victims.

Delany and Cara Murray both took three wickets with the latter dismissing Dutch top scorer Robine Rijke after she had reached 32.

All-rounder Richardson's latest impressive display led to her being named player of the tournament.

Ireland's five-wicket defeat by Scotland on Thursday ultimately undid their chances of earning the qualification spot but their hopes remain alive.

The Irish will secure a spot at next year's final qualifying tournament if they remain - as they currently are - the top-ranked of the non-qualified teams following next month's African qualifier.

Zimbabwe will be the favourites in that tournament and if they clinch victory, the Irish will almost certainly secure passage to the final Qualifier.

The T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa in February 2023.