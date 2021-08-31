Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Plunkett played 13 Tests, 89 ODIs and 22 T20Is for England, taking 201 wickets across all formats

Fast bowler Liam Plunkett is leaving Surrey at the end of the season to play Major League Cricket in the USA.

The 36-year-old was part of the England team that won the World Cup in 2019, the same year he joined Surrey.

Plunkett won 89 one-day international caps - the last in the World Cup final.

Major League Cricket is a new American T20 league starting in 2022, with Plunkett also playing for the Philadelphians in the Eastern Division of Minor League Cricket.

Plunkett, whose wife is American, previously expressed an interest in potentially playing for the United States at some stage in the future.

"Moving onto the next phase of my career, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States," said external-link Plunkett.

"I've enjoyed a fantastic career with England, and after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build the sport in America in both playing and coaching capacities.

"In addition, I am looking forward to supporting the team closest to our home in the US by being able to play for the Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket."