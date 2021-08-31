Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Victory in the third Test was Joe Root's 27th as captain, an England record

England v India, fourth LV= Insurance Test Venue: Kia Oval Date: 2-6 September Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: In-play highlights, Test Match Special commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app. Watch daily highlights on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two (BBC Four on 3 September) and iPlayer

Captain Joe Root has challenged England not to take their "foot off the gas" in the fourth Test against India.

England recovered from a 151-run defeat in the second Test at Lord's to romp to an innings victory inside four days at Emerald Headingley in the third Test.

"We need to get in front of the game and just keep driving the game forward like we did at Headingley," Root told BBC Sport.

The five-Test series, level at 1-1, resumes at the Kia Oval on Thursday.

England bowled India out for 76 on the opening day at Headingley, before amassing 432 and bowling India out for 278.

"We've got to use it as a bit of a template moving forward," said Root.

"Everything we think about as a team and how we want to play Test cricket, we pretty much delivered on: big first-innings score, good partnerships and we were clinical.

"We felt very much in command of things from the end of the first hour of the Test match.

"The challenge now is to go one better. Now is where the hard work starts and not to get comfortable."

'Brilliant to have Woakes back'

All-rounder Chris Woakes could play his first Test for more than a year after being recalled to the squad for the fourth Test.

He was part of the squads for the South Africa, Sri Lanka and India winter tours without making the team.

He was rested for both Tests against New Zealand this summer after returning from the Indian Premier League, but he has recovered from the heel injury that has kept him out of the opening three matches against India.

"To have him back is brilliant and to have that other option in the bowling department with the schedule as it is," said Root.

"The games are coming thick and fast, so it could be paramount for the back end of the series."

Woakes may return at the expense of Sam Curran, who has taken only three wickets at 79.33 apiece and scored 74 runs at an average of 18.50 in the first three Tests.