Matt Fisher (right) got the prize wicket of Hampshire captain James Vince for 49

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two): Yorkshire 243: Bess 54; Abbott 3-47, Wheal 3-47 & 34-1: Kohler-Cadmore 16*, Wheal 1-16 Hampshire 163: Vince 49; Coad 3-29, Thompson 3-35 Yorkshire (4 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 114 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire bowled themselves into a strong position to claim an 80-run first-innings lead against Hampshire.

Replying to Yorkshire's 243, Hampshire were bowled out for just 163 as Ben Coad and Jordan Thompson took three wickets apiece while Dom Bess took two.

James Vince's 49 was the only contribution of note for the hosts as they failed to pick up batting points.

Hampshire did manage to dismiss Adam Lyth early in Yorkshire's second innings but they closed on 34-1.

Yorkshire, who started this divisional phase with the fewest points of the six teams (4.5), lead by 114 runs going into the third day after a second day which saw 15 wickets fall.

Resuming on 197-6 in their first innings, they suffered an early setback when Thompson fell to the second ball of the day, chopping on to his stumps off Brad Wheal.

Bess (54) was able to complete a half-century and nudge Yorkshire past 200, but was bowled shortly after by Keith Barker following a 105-ball stay in which he helped his side survive an attritional first day.

Yorkshire's last two wickets added another 28 runs before Mason Crane dismissed Matt Fisher and Coad in consecutive overs.

But those two responded immediately as Hampshire openers Ian Holland and Joe Weatherley both departed in the first nine balls of the innings to leave them 1-2.

Nick Gubbins also fell early at 16-3 before Vince and Tom Alsop added 70 for the fourth wicket.

But just as Vince looked to be getting on top of the bowling, he miscued a pull shot off Fisher to George Hill at deep square leg.

Hampshire then slumped from 86-4 to 123-9 before Wheal and Abbott showed some resistance to put on 40 for the last wicket.

Yorkshire managed to press their lead past 100 during the last 12 overs of the day despite losing Lyth, caught behind off Wheal in just the second.

Hill and Tom Kohler-Cadmore survived any further damage to add 27 more runs before stumps.

Hampshire, who carried over 8.5 points from the group stage, know they will need early wickets to keep their hopes of winning this match alive.