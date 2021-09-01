Last updated on .From the section Counties

Gary Ballance averages more than 47 with the bat in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three): Yorkshire 243 & 312-6 dec: Ballance 101*, Kohler-Cadmore 89, Hill 55; Barker 2-39 Hampshire 163 & 26-2: Weatherley 16*; Bess 1-1 Hampshire (3 pts) need 367 more runs to beat Yorkshire (4 pts) Scorecard

Gary Ballance's rapid 41st first-class century gave Yorkshire a chance of a final-day County Championship victory against Hampshire at The Ageas Bowl.

Ballance was on 101 off 86 balls when Yorkshire declared their second innings on 312-6, setting the hosts 393 to win.

After resuming on 34-1, Yorkshire's batsmen dominated against a depleted attack with George Hill (55) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (89) also finding form.

Hampshire closed on 26-2 with Ian Holland and Tom Alsop both out.

Yorkshire began day three with a lead of 114, but Hampshire's chances of keeping their second-innings target down to something manageable were severely dented by the loss of their two star fast bowlers.

Kyle Abbott and Brad Wheal were both unable to bowl, with Abbott requiring a scan on a foot injury, and Yorkshire capitalised.

Opener Hill had just reached his second half-century in first-class cricket when he drove loosely and edged Holland behind and Kohler-Cadmore looked set for his hundred when he was caught at long-on off Mason Crane having struck the spinner for two sixes in the over.

But after tea former England left-hander Ballance began to smash the ball to all parts, racing to his century off only 85 balls - an innings that included seven sixes.

Yorkshire declared with 21 overs remaining in the day and made an early breakthrough when Holland was superbly caught by a diving Harry Brook at slip off Ben Coad.

In the penultimate over Ballance rounded off his fine day by snaffling Alsop at silly mid-off to give England spinner Dom Bess a wicket.