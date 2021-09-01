Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Victory in the third Test against India was Joe Root's 27th as captain, an England record

England captain Joe Root has returned to the top of the ICC's Test batting rankings external-link for the first time in six years.

The 30-year-old has scored centuries in the last three Tests against India, his 507 runs in the three matches coming at an average of 126.75.

He replaces New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who drops to second.

Root began the series against India in fifth but his sublime performances have propelled him up the list.

Australia's Steve Smith is third, ahead of compatriot Marnus Labuschagne.

India opener Rohit Sharma completes the top five, overtaking his captain Virat Kohli, who has had a subdued series in England.

England's record breaking swing bowler James Anderson returns to the top five in the Test bowling rankings after his consistent performance against India.

The series is level at 1-1 going into the fourth Test at the Kia Oval in London from Thursday.