Worcestershire opener Jake Libby became the highest run-scorer in the Championship this season with his unbeaten century against Sussex

Gloucestershire chased down 266 to beat Northamptonshire and there were final-day wins for Worcestershire and Middlesex in the County Championship.

Miles Hammond's innings of 94 set Gloucestershire on their way in their Division Two clash at Bristol.

Tom Lace, with 67 not out, and Graeme van Buuren's unbeaten 53, saw the hosts through to a six-wicket triumph.

In Division Three, an unbeaten 125 from Jake Libby guided Worcestershire to a six-wicket home victory against Sussex.

Elsewhere, Toby Roland-Jones took 5-36 on his return from injury to help Middlesex secure a winning margin of 112 runs over Derbyshire at Lord's.

Northamptonshire added 37 runs to their overnight total of 92-7 to be dismissed for 129, as Ryan Higgins finished with 5-46.

Gloucestershire were 40-2 after losing Ben Charlesworth and James Bracey, but Hammond steadied the ship and Lace and van Buuren put on an unbroken 99 for the fifth wicket to see their side through.

Division Three

At New Road, a youthful Sussex side resumed on 199-6, and a career-best 94 from 17-year-old Danial Ibrahim helped the visitors to 263 all out.

Requiring 315 to win in 78 overs, Worcestershire fell to 49-2 after lunch but Libby, with support first from Jack Haynes (62) and then Ben Cox (37), took the fight to the visitors.

The opener finished with eight fours and one six from his 224-ball innings after he hit the winning run with over three overs to spare, as Brett D'Oliveira finished 56 not out.

In north London, Derbyshire began the final day on 42-1 and needing a further 292 runs to clinch victory at Middlesex.

Tim Murtagh (3-48) removed Tom Wood with the first ball of the day and quickly added the wicket of Leus du Plooy.

Roland-Jones, who had been out since April with a knee injury, picked up the crucial wicket of Billy Godleman (70) and the seamer removed Alex Hughes and Brooke Guest for a first-ball duck in the same over as the visitors went from 140-3 to 147-6.

After Martin Andersson saw off Anuj Dal and Matthew Critchley (58), Roland-Jones returned to take the final two wickets and bowl out Derbyshire for 221 - leaving the visitors still searching for their first win in four-day cricket in 2021.

Day Four Scoreboards

Division Two

Bristol: Northants 327 (Rossington 94; Price 4-72) and 129 (Higgins 5-46), Gloucestershire 191 (Van Buuren 56; Procter 5-42) and 267-4 (Hammond 94, Lace 67, Van Buuren 53). Gloucestershire won by six wickets.

Division Three

New Road: Sussex 264 (Carson 87, Orr 52; Leach 5-68) and 263 (Ibrahim 94, Orr 57, Leach 4-68), Worcestershire 213 (Haynes 47; Crocombe 3-44) and 315-4 (Libby 125*, Haynes 62, D'Oliveira 56*). Worcestershire won by six wickets.

Lord's: Middlesex 282 (White 120, Andersson 53; Conners 3-65) and 256 (Robson 52; Thomson 3-71), Derbyshire 205 (Du Plooy 90; Bamber 5-41, Murtagh 4-60) and 221 (Godleman 70, Critchley 58; Roland-Jones 5-36). Middlesex won by 112 runs.