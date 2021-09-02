England v India: Joe Root wicket leaves Kia Oval Test poised

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at the Kia Oval

Fourth LV= Insurance Test, the Kia Oval (day one of five)
India 191: Thakur 57, Kohli 50, Woakes 4-55, Robinson 3-38
England 53-3
England trail by 138 runs
England lost the key wicket of Joe Root late on a dramatic first day to leave the fourth Test with India finely balanced at the Kia Oval.

Root was bowled by Umesh Yadav for 21 to leave the hosts 53-3 after they had bowled India out for 191.

Opting to bowl on winning the toss, England exploited the assistance on offer, Chris Woakes taking 4-55 in his first Test in more than a year and Ollie Robinson continuing a super start to his international career with 3-38.

Despite 50 from captain Virat Kohli, India found themselves 127-7, only for Shardul Thakur to crash a 31-ball half-century, the fastest in Test cricket in England.

India lost their last three wickets in four balls, then reduced England to 6-2 - Rory Burns fell for five and Haseeb Hameed nought, both to Jasprit Bumrah.

Root and Dawid Malan looked to have weathered the storm, only for Umesh to trim the bails and send captain Root on his way for 21.

It left nightwatchman Craig Overton to see England to the close alongside Malan, who is unbeaten on 26.

Chaotic day mirrors fluctuating series

This has been a fluctuating series, the nature of which was reflected on a chaotic and, at times, bizarre opening day.

India once again ignored the 413 Test wickets of Ravichandran Ashwin and promoted Ravindra Jadeja to number five in the batting order.

Even though England worked their way through the India batting, they still dropped four catches and were flayed by Thakur.

When Burns played on to his own stumps and Hameed loosely edged a cut in the same over, there was a real danger of India wreaking havoc in the final hour.

As ever, Root was a reassuring presence, and the 46 he added with Malan looked to have England in control.

Umesh, though, hurried a nip-backer between the captain's bat and pad, giving India an opening to exploit on Friday morning.

Woakes' dependable return

Woakes was England's player of the year in 2020, yet went more than 12 months without playing a Test through a combination of injury, being rested and being forced to isolate.

Despite having little match practice, he made a typically seamless return, in place of the omitted Sam Curran. On top of his four wickets he had two catches dropped and an lbw decision against Ajinkya Rahane overturned.

Woakes struck with only his sixth delivery, finding extra bounce to take Rohit Sharma's edge. Jadeja poked to first slip and Rishabh Pant carelessly slapped to mid-off before Woakes ended the Thakur assault by earning an lbw on review.

There were times when England were not at their absolute best - James Anderson started off expensively and Robinson was occasionally down on pace - but they were still good enough to torment the vulnerable India batting.

Only when Thakur got going did England lose control, yet his downfall was the signal for the final three wickets to fall for one run.

After Thakur fell to Woakes, Bumrah was run out without facing by Burns' direct hit after Overton dropped Umesh, well Jonny Bairstow, back behind the stumps, took a fine one-handed catch to hold Mohammed Siraj and give Robinson his third wicket.

Thakur reverses momentum

While the rest of India's top order showed little aptitude for repelling the England attack in helpful conditions, captain Kohli batted with control and class.

Shuffling across his stumps, he played wonderful off-drives, surviving being dropped by first slip Root off Woakes on 22.

Still, when Kohli turned the face of the bat on Robinson to be caught behind, it confirmed that a wait for a Test hundred stretching back to November 2019 will continue, with Ajinkya Rahane and Pant following soon after.

Enter Thakur, who was preferred to Ashwin, to defiantly reverse the momentum with some wild swiping and clean hitting.

Overton was lofted over long-off for six, Woakes suffered the same fate from a hack to cow corner and Robinson was crunched over deep square leg.

Thakur was dropped by Bairstow when he followed a Robinson short ball on 43, going on to complete the second-fastest half-century by an India batsman in Test cricket. His fifty stand with Umesh came up in only 6.4 overs.

Even though Thakur's departure was the beginning of the end of India's innings, they carried the fight into their bowling, claiming the trio of wickets that leave the match in the balance.

'The game's in the balance' - what they said

England all-rounder Chris Woakes on BBC Test Match Special: "I'd have snapped your hands off for 4-55 at the start of the day.

"Fair play to Shardul - he got after us a bit and played some good shots - but to bowl a team out for 190 on day one is a really good effort."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "It's been a very good day for bowling, but it's been a poor day for the craftmanship of Test match batting.

"You can't tell me, with the talent in these two sides, that someone shouldn't be getting a big score on that pitch. I'm trying to give them all the excuses in the world, but I can't.

"At tea time, I thought India were completely out of this Test match. Well, they've won that last session with Thakur's innings and those three wickets. The game's in the balance."

Comments

Join the conversation

213 comments

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:51

    Chris Woakesssssssssssssssssss....You beauty! Get in there! You did more in 15 overs than Sam Curran did in 4 Tests. I'm so excited...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Shame that he wont get any wickets when he plays against Australia in the Ashes this winter

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 18:46

    At least Ashwin isn’t playing. Baffling.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I know England supporters dont want him to play because he is world class. But even i was shocked that he was not selected for this match especially when the pitch at the Oval spins on day four and five

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 18:43

    Wonderful from Chris Woakes! When he was not injured, he was benched. When he was not to be benched, he messed up his heals. But, what a fresh air he brought in place of Sam Curran! His batting will test the Indian bowlers immensely! A great Day 2 coming up, Folks!

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 18:40

    Less than 80 overs bowled. Seriously. DISGRACE. ABSOLUTE DISGRACE.

    • Reply posted by Tales of the Valleys, today at 18:56

      Tales of the Valleys replied:
      Totally agree. Over 11 overs short on the day, even after playing an extra 30 minutes. Which would have compensated for the time taken to change batsmen after each wicket taken. So no excuse of there being a large number of wickets taken can be used to justify it.

  • Comment posted by asdfghjklzxcvbnm, today at 18:42

    Chris Woakes deserves a written apology from Silverwood.

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 18:51

      TODS replied:
      Why? Did Silverwood deliberately hurt Woakes foot?

  • Comment posted by gjwoody84, today at 18:41

    Chris Woakes what a player. 32 years old and only 39 caps.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      You wonder why he has not been picked for test matches overseas as he is a good bowler. Oh wait

  • Comment posted by Ron Swanson, today at 18:47

    Good comeback by India with the ball. The game is evenly poised after Root's wicket, I'd say. Good display of bowling by England yet again.

    While Thakur's heroics may have saved India some embarrassment, the team-selection is baffling. Rahane & Pujara are woefully inconsistent and dragging the team down. Pant has just been clueless. All this while Ashwin is made to sit out cooling his heels.

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 19:05

      Vikram replied:
      Ashwin will slaughter England at Old Trafford Ron....you wont have long to wait.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:48

    As for the whole "Why doesn't Woakes get more caps" argument, I don't want to get involved. I'm not privy to what goes on behind the scenes (& neither are any of you!). I just want to say, what a great performance from the bloke!

  • Comment posted by Matt Walker, today at 18:42

    Missed Woaksey like anything throughout the Summer. Bowled much perfect lines and lengths.. Almost got Kohli and Rahane too, welcome back

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The bloke should be averaging in the low twenties dont you think

  • Comment posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 18:52

    Watching Hameed I can’t help but think it’s a matter of time before he’s dropped. Struggling to get it off the square then swipes at a wide one. Looks very average indeed

    • Reply posted by Steve D, today at 18:53

      Steve D replied:
      You obviously missed last Test then!

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 18:49

    A positive for England is that No. 3 spot seems to have been solved. Malan looking solid.

    • Reply posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 18:52

      SwimsAlongAnduin replied:
      Ah...We thought that the Top 3 was already solved at Headingley. The top 2 are back in the questioning in the very next innings; how many innings does Malan have now?

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:57

    Apologies for my Woakes enthusiasm but I have waited a whole year for this day.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:59

      duncan brownley replied:
      Never of guessed 🤩

  • Comment posted by anu22, today at 18:53

    Have to say in these conditions English swing bowlers look more threatening than Indian seamers, who are quality but in English conditions probably English bowling has bit of edge. Batting wise backfoot play gets rewarded more whereas most of Indian batters appear to be frontfoot players, unsurprisingly so. Captaincy wise, Virat's stubbornness is hurting India, still Rahane in, Ashwin out!

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 18:47

    The way the rest of the order have been batting this summer, I suspect England will struggle to make 200. Could be a very close test match.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:54

    It should also be noted that Woakes, apart from 4 wickets, had two dropped off of him and a LBW review overturned. And all of that in his first Test in a year. What a genius.

    • Reply posted by GRIFFO, today at 19:32

      GRIFFO replied:
      And

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:41

    Hmm in the balance now with Root out? Exciting days cricket for sure but an odd one of Test match cricket.

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 18:59

    That's a major blow losing Root late in the day. I doubt we'll get much of a 1st innings lead now. Nice to see Chris Woakes back taking wickets, he's much better than Sam Curran. We need Malan and Bairstow to get centuries if possible.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 19:03

      duncan brownley replied:
      We had Woakes and Wood out so Sam came in and filled the gap.

      Yes be nice for the lads to have good knocks with the Bat to show they can do it.

  • Comment posted by rpb, today at 18:58

    Sorry Hameed is not a test batsman yet. He either plays well for a short period then just goes into his shell and doesn't attempt to score and is inevitable dismissed or (more often) he is out for lest than 10. That was the pattern for him an Lancs. I did say this before he was picked. Hope he proves me wrong in the second innings.

    • Reply posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 19:00

      Corridorofuncertainty replied:
      Couldn’t agree more, he struggles to rotate the strike, doesn’t use his crease enough. Looks very vulnerable early on

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:57

    So good to see Chris Woakes back. This Test is delicately poised. I hope our middle order were watching Thakur bat.

  • Comment posted by Daviel, today at 19:01

    Once again England let India off the hook, at 129-7 bowlers let tailenders wade into them, whilst Root stood bewildered. Add another disappointed opening batting display and India are right back-in the game. We now have to rely on Milan to guide us through to at least a 50 run lead. Anything else will see India take complete control, and go on to win the series.

    • Reply posted by DaveH, today at 19:15

      DaveH replied:
      Just give credit sometimes to the opposition, Thakur was fantastic took a risk and it paid dividends today.

