Ravi Shastri (left) became India head coach in July 2017

India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating along with three members of support staff.

Shastri, 59, returned a positive lateral flow test on Saturday evening, and bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel will isolate as a "precautionary measure".

The rest of India's group had negative results on Saturday and Sunday and travelled to The Oval for day four of the fourth Test against England.

Shastri, and the other three close contacts, have undergone PCR testing and will remain in the team hotel, and not travel with the team, until cleared by the India medical team.

The result is the first known positive since the five-Test series began on 4 August, but India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and training assistant Dayanand Garani tested positive pre-series.

England have been staying in different hotels to India, and the only interaction the teams have had has been on the field of play.

The series is currently level at 1-1, and India start day four with a 171-run lead in their second innings at The Oval.