Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Bailey pegged Notts back with his 15th four-wicket haul in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 272: Northeast 65, Duckett 59, Clarke 54; Bailey 4-48, Lamb 4-60 Lancashire 28-2: Balderson 19*; Hutton 2-8 Nottinghamshire (2 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 244 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire let a commanding position slip as Lancashire's attack roared back on day one at Trent Bridge.

Half-centuries from Ben Duckett (59), Sam Northeast (65) and Joe Clarke (54) put the hosts in a strong position.

But Lyndon James fell to the last ball before tea and the wickets tumbled after the interval as Notts lost their last seven wickets for 61 runs to be bowled out for 272.

Lancashire then lost Alex Davies (0) and Luke Wells (8) to close on 28-2.

The response of the Red Rose attack was particularly impressive after losing Steven Croft for most of the day to a hand injury, while England white-ball paceman Saqib Mahmood pulled up midway through his 15th over, leaving the field after tea holding his left side.

Duckett opened the day in fine form, reaching 50 in brisk fashion from 69 balls, and putting on 75 with Northeast as Notts reached lunch at 97-1 having been put in.

He fell straight after the interval without adding to his morning score, but former Kent and Hampshire batsman Northeast continued to build with Clarke, and brought up a patient first half-century for Notts off 110 balls on his home debut.

Tom Bailey (4-48) kept the Red Rose in the hunt, having Northeast caught behind and then removing James (21) to give the visitors some momentum going into tea.

Danny Lamb (4-60) then took charge, pinning Clarke in front - four balls after passing 50 - before dismissing Liam Patterson-White and Brett Hutton in the space of three balls as Notts slipped from 223-4 to 230-8 before Luke Fletcher's late cameo of 27.

Brett Hutton (2-8) struck twice as the Lancashire faced a tricky 11 overs before stumps, taking the edge of opener Davies for a duck and then having Luke Wells caught by Ben Slater with his final ball of the day.