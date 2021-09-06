Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq had been Pakistan head coach since 2019

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have stepped down from their roles.

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq have been appointed as interim coaches for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Misbah and Waqar had served in their respective roles since September 2019 and had a year left on their contracts.

But both said the time spent in bio-secure environments during the Covid-19 pandemic had taken its toll.

"The quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead," said former captain Misbah.

"Considering that I would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from my family and that too in a bio-secure environment, I have decided to step down from the role."

Waqar added: "Working with the Pakistan bowlers has been the most satisfying as they have now started to show progress. Bio-secure environments in the past 16 months have had their impact, something we had never experienced during our playing days."

Pakistan face New Zealand on home soil in three one-day internationals and five T20s, with the first ODI taking place on 17 September. It is New Zealand's first tour to the country in 18 years.