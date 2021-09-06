Last updated on .From the section Counties

Keith Barker followed up his figures of 5-43 with his second-innings 49 not out

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two): Hampshire 89: Rhodes 5-23 & 260-8: Barker 49*, Vince 48; Norwell 4-64 Warwickshire 116: Abbas 5-29, Barker 5-43 Hampshire (3 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 233 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire old boy Keith Barker held up his former county's hopes of setting up a run chase as he played a vital innings for Hampshire.

Barker's unbeaten 49 off 124 balls helped Hampshire close their second innings on 260-8, a lead of 233.

After 20 wickets fell on an eventful first day, the second was a more even affair as the visitors resumed on 41-0.

Barker and Brad Wheal (20 not out) added 52 for the ninth wicket to push Hampshire's lead beyond 200.

Left-hander Barker has now registered the highest individual score of the match after Hampshire made just 89 in their first innings and Warwickshire battled to 116 in reply.

Hampshire's tail wagged in the evening session after they had been reduced to 173-7 shortly before tea and then 208-8 when Felix Organ (16) was trapped lbw by Liam Norwell.

Norwell (4-64) had earlier removed openers Joe Weatherley (24) and Ian Holland (44) before lunch as well as trapping Liam Dawson (3) leg-before at 156-5.

When Hampshire skipper James Vince (48) was caught on the deep square leg boundary trying to pull a short ball from Craig Miles, Warwickshire appeared in command as James Fuller also fell four balls later for a duck to leave them seven down.

But Organ and Barker came together first to add 35 before Wheal showed fight to see them through without further loss at stumps with the pair having already been together at the crease for more than 20 overs.

Warwickshire began this second divisional round top of Division One with a five-point lead over Lancashire with Hampshire in fifth.