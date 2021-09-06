Brett Hutton's five-for was his second in the County Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 272 & 127-5: Duckett 44, Balderson 2-29, Bailey 2-44 Lancashire 168: Bohannon 35; Hutton 5-62, Paterson 3-39 Nottinghamshire (5 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 231 runs with five wickets remaining Scorecard

Seam bowler Brett Hutton claimed 5-62 as Nottinghamshire gained the upper hand in their Championship game against Lancashire on day two at Trent Bridge.

Dane Paterson supported Hutton well with 3-39 as the visitors were all out for 168 to trail by 104 runs.

The two Bens - Duckett and Slater - extended the lead with an opening stand of 51, with Duckett making 44.

But Lancashire fought back after tea, picking up four wickets to leave Notts 231 in front on 127-5.

Having thrashed Somerset by an innings and 160 runs in Division One last week, the home side began the day looking for early wickets as Lancashire resumed on 28-2.

They collected four before lunch, including Josh Bohannon for 35 after he had been dropped on seven - a tough, diving chance for Liam Patterson-White - and the session ended with Rob Jones caught at third slip off Hutton.

From 111-6, the Red Rose county managed to add another 57, thanks mainly to George Lavelle, who was last to go for 32, caught behind off Luke Fletcher.

Nottinghamshire began their second innings solidly before George Balderson knocked out Ben Slater's off stump and Duckett followed after tea when he was lbw to Danny Lamb as the home side slumped from 71-1 to 107-5.

Lavelle, playing only his third first-class match, took two catches behind the stumps, including Notts skipper Steven Mullaney, but Lyndon James (18*) and Tom Moores (11*) saw the home side through the final nine overs.

Nottinghamshire's Brett Hutton:

"The pitch isn't going to get any easier. It all depends on how well we go in the morning but we got 270 in the first innings and the more we get now the better.

"The batting side can never really win the kind of little session Lancashire faced on the first night. They know the bowlers are going to come back fresh on the second morning and if you lose wickets you know you're going to be up against it, so the couple of wickets we picked up set us up nicely.

"For myself I'm happy to have got some reward, it came out nicely enough for me. But among the bowling group we are not that bothered about personal accolades, we just want to get the job done."

Lancashire's George Balderson:

"After the way we batted, to still be in the game is a fantastic effort.

"Only having three seamers was hard work. Every one of us coming off the pitch could be proud of the effort we put in.

"We wanted to match their first innings score and beyond, but that didn't happen. It is not the easiest pitch to bat on and they bowled very well.

"To be fair, we would have taken the position we are in going into the third day after falling short with the bat."