Harry Brook scored his fourth first-class century for Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day two): Somerset 134 & 141: Green 32; Fisher 4-23 Yorkshire 308: Brook 118, Thompson 57; de Lange 4-55, Davey 4-72 Yorkshire (22 pts) beat Somerset (3 pts) by an innings and 33 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire wrapped up a remarkable innings and 33-run victory over Somerset inside two days.

Harry Brook's 118 and Jordan Thompson's 57 took Yorkshire from their overnight 159-5 to 308 all out for a first-innings lead of 174 at Scarborough.

Paceman Matthew Fisher (4-23) then claimed three wickets in seven balls as Somerset slumped to 18-5.

Thompson picked up the last two wickets after Yorkshire took the extra half hour as Somerset were all out for 141.

With Somerset on 112-8 when the 96 scheduled overs had been bowled, the game carried on.

Thompson (3-32) first bowled Ben Green for 32 to leave Somerset nine down and then finished the match by bowling Marchant de Lange with the penultimate ball of the day.

Earlier, Brook and Thompson had made sure Yorkshire completed their first innings with a commanding advantage.

After resuming on 79, Brook looked in superb touch once again as he brought up his fourth first-class century off just 122 deliveries midway through the morning session.

The 22-year-old eventually went six short of his first-class best when he flashed Green to slip, but Thompson then went on the charge to stretch Yorkshire's lead beyond 150.

Fisher, who finished with outstanding match figures of 9-64, tore through Somerset's top order in the second innings.

David Willey first removed Tom Lammonby without scoring before Fisher dismissed Azhar Ali, James Hildreth, George Bartlett and Tom Abell in a chaotic half hour after tea.

From 69-7, Jack Leach (26) and Green resisted with a stand of 42 and looked to be taking the game to a third day.

But Dom Bess had Leach caught at slip in what should have been the penultimate over before Thompson completed a big win.