England v India: Jasprit Bumrah sets up tourists' 157-run win at Oval

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at the Kia Oval

Last updated on

Fourth LV= Insurance Test, Kia Oval (day five of five)
India 191 (Woakes 4-55) & 466 (Rohit 127)
England 290 (Pope 81) & 210 (Hameed 63, Umesh 3-60)
India won by 157 runs
Scorecard

England's batting disintegrated in the face of an inspired India, who won the fourth Test by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Set an unlikely 368 for victory or, more realistically, looking to bat out the fifth day, England were dismissed for 210 on a blameless pitch at the Kia Oval.

Haseeb Hameed made 63 before becoming the first of four wickets to fall for only six runs.

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was sensational, reverse-swinging the ball at 90mph. The delivery he produced to bowl Jonny Bairstow was near unplayable.

Bumrah ended with 2-27, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja also took two wickets apiece, and Umesh Yadav picked up the final three.

India need to avoid defeat in the final Test at Emirates Old Trafford, starting on Friday, to win a series in the UK for the first time since 2007.

Ruthless India close in on series win

This was a predatory final-day performance by India, who won despite being 127-7 on day one, conceding a first-innings deficit of 99 and being 213 ahead with only four wickets in hand on Sunday.

From 77-0 overnight, England talked about the possibility of pulling off their highest successful chase in Test cricket but, even on such a good batting pitch, a draw would have felt like a creditable result.

However, once the tourists sensed victory, and with captain Virat Kohli conducting the ecstatic India support among a sold-out crowd, England were overwhelmed.

It means Joe Root's side lost after winning the toss and choosing to field first. They dropped six catches in the match and Dawid Malan's needless run-out on Monday was another example of the hosts being complicit in their own downfall.

That, though, is to take nothing away from India, who lead the series despite omitting masterful off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin throughout.

Here, Thakur twice produced valuable runs from number eight, Rohit Sharma was sublime in making his first overseas Test hundred and India were tactically superb in exploiting the reverse-swing on the final day.

After sealing a remarkable victory in Australia in January, India are on the verge of a second iconic away series win this year.

Brilliant Bumrah sparks India

From 131-2 at lunch, England were one good session away from relative safety. Instead, they lost six wickets for 62 runs.

Hameed had already been dropped playing a horrible sweep and called Malan for the single that resulted in the run-out before he played down the wrong line to be bowled by Jadeja.

Then came Bumrah's exhilarating spell. Reversing the old ball at high pace, he first got through Ollie Pope's defensive push and followed up with a searing inswinging yorker that gave Bairstow little chance.

The Pope wicket was Bumrah's 100th in Tests in his 24th match, making him the fastest India seamer to reach the milestone. His 2-6 in six overs was, on average, the quickest he has bowled in the series.

When Moeen Ali tamely poked Jadeja to short leg, the guts had been ripped out of the England middle order and India were on a rampant charge towards victory.

No rescue from Root

England's serene progress from the fourth evening continued on Monday morning, with Rory Burns reaching 50 and his opening stand with Hameed 100, only for the left-hander to edge a fine delivery from Thakur.

Malan played without certainty, but arguably was not to blame for his demise. Hameed called for a questionable single on the off side, only for sub fielder Mayank Agarwal to swoop and return the ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant before Malan could slide into his ground.

That signalled the arrival of Root. So often the captain carries England's hopes with his urgency at the crease, yet as he witnessed the middle-order collapse from the non-striker's end he was forced into a grim salvage operation.

He ate up nearly 13 overs with Chris Woakes before fiddling at the first ball of Thakur's new spell, chopping on to his stumps for 36 and effectively ending England's slim hopes.

Woakes clipped Umesh to mid-wicket on the stroke of tea, Overton was painfully bowled off his elbow when Umesh took the second new ball and last man James Anderson edged behind.

'The spell of the summer' - what they said

England captain Joe Root on BBC Test Match Special: "It's frustrating. All three results were on the table. We set a platform to go on and win the game. It was a brilliant spell of bowling that bust it open for India.

"We've got to look at the whole game. Our catching has to improve. We'll do dome learning. The good thing is we don't have to long to dwell on it."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "In the second innings when England were put under a huge amount of pressure, they came short. They haven't been able to able to handle the pressure with the bat for a long time.

"Today's bowling performance was as good as fourth-innings bowling display as we've seen for a long, long time. It was high class.

"Jasprit Bumrah's spell after lunch was the spell of the summer by an absolute country mile."

Former England spinner Phil Tufnell: "When it mattered India raised their game and England couldn't do anything about it. They were blown away in the afternoon session."

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:07

    Another Fabulous advert for Test Match Cricket and that's why we love it so much.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 17:09

      vvales replied:
      Boom rah rah rah to that.

  • Comment posted by rashwin, today at 17:10

    Indian fan here. Sad to see Joe Root so disappointed. England team has missed Stokes. Woakes' return has been very good though. Good luck to both teams for the next match.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 17:20

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      looks like the consensus around here is that this English team is generally terrible that crumbles at the first chance. So, this collapse was very much expected

  • Comment posted by Fiend, today at 17:09

    Joe Root: "We're going to take some learnings from this."

    How about just admitting India were better and that you need to improve, instead of PR doubletalk?

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 17:12

      Vikram replied:
      Kohli owns Root...the story of 2021 in Cricket

  • Comment posted by ShaunB, today at 17:08

    Seeing as the test side bat like a T20 franchise and constantly crumble under pressure can I suggest we change our name to the England Invertebrates.

    Totally spineless once again.

    • Reply posted by WarleyBear , today at 17:11

      WarleyBear replied:
      Reminds me of the 1980s... before T20 or the hundred...

  • Comment posted by Maruts123, today at 17:08

    India truly proving to everyone the quality in the depth of their squad. Fantastic game if test cricket.

    England need to take a good look at their performances on the field and with the bat. Shocking catching. Cost us the game..

    5 day Test cricket is the pinnacle of the sport.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 17:22

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Obviously England is way below ANZ in terms of team quality but it appears that most commenters here feel this English team is of terrible quality and lower than most teams. Is that a fair assessment?

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 17:09

    I know there are more important things going on in the world, but really!
    After the 2nd test, Root said ‘we will learn from this’. Will someone tell him and his useless rabble that part of the learning process is to ‘remember’?
    And if Moeen is England’s best spinner….

    • Reply posted by Snow, today at 17:14

      Snow replied:
      Jack Leach is our best spinner, Moeen isn't a frontline spinner but he is a decent bowler usually and he can bat at 7.

  • Comment posted by Roy Keane is a balloon, today at 17:07

    Utter garbage, England the bottle boys of Cricket. The boys from down under will be rubbing their hands with glee! Root is not a leader full stop, good cricketer but not a leader. Rubbish batting from England after all the hard work bowling India so early. poor poor!

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 17:19

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Yeah, pretty low quality team, low quality players, that whole lot

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 17:08

    What a bunch of useless, impatient players who have no clue how to play test cricket. Any chance Geoffrey Boycott can still play to show them how to defend a ball? How many more chances will these incapable players be given a chance ?!?!

    • Reply posted by manvw, today at 17:24

      manvw replied:
      Who would you choose to replace them?

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 17:12

    Whenever an England player on the night before says we can win this you may as well put your life savings on the opposite happening.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 17:40

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Was that always the case? Or has the English team deteriorated over time into being one of the lowest quality teams around? Sad to hear that.

  • Comment posted by Test cricket lover , today at 17:08

    As an Indian fan , I turned off my TV yesterday when England close the day at 77 . They were surely in the game today but Indian bowling was top class mainly Bumrah . Great advert for test cricket

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:34

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The spell from Jasprit Bumrah today was an absolute masterclass of bowling on a flat pitch

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 17:12

    Breaking news!! England collapse again. Normal. Crumble like a Cadburys Flake!!

    • Reply posted by mikec, today at 17:17

      mikec replied:
      Personally I prefer apple 😉😉

  • Comment posted by robert dennis, today at 17:12

    Time for the entire ECB to resign en masse or, better still, to be sacked. Our test players have been playing with one hand tied behind their backs. T20 and the Hundred are no build up to an important test series.

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 17:16

      mike james replied:
      But we won the last match with less preparation

  • Comment posted by dai, today at 17:09

    Congratulation India. well deserved win. India were simply sublime. Not sure England could have done much better. Indian bowling was astounding. That is why they are in the top two. Not Roots fault he 's met a Captain who is better than him. India were simply the better team. 3-1 looks the likely end result of the series.

    • Reply posted by rashwin, today at 17:20

      rashwin replied:
      India might be slightly better (in Stokes absence) but I'm not sure if Kohli is a good captain. I like his energy but he seems to stick with his boys instead of giving fresh talent chance. Only Shardul of the newcomers of Aus series played and he was the difference between win and loss for India here.

  • Comment posted by Copernicus, today at 17:15

    Feb/Mar 21:
    England are losing because the Indian pitches are not fit for Test cricket.
    India have been lucky and are a below par side.
    Wait till we get you to England in the summer.

    Aug/Sep21:
    Is it the Pitch?
    Is it the Conditions?
    No...it's India my son..that's why!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Can you explain to me why India were annihilated in the last test when India are such a good team

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 17:08

    Well played India! Brilliant! Really bowled well today! England can’t rely on root and Anderson all the time. Knew that once root was out it was game over

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 17:23

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Anderson is really old but still not bad. He might be the best bowler that England have which is not a sign of confidence, is it?

  • Comment posted by piemanbob, today at 17:12

    Bumhra superb today but Pope, Bairstow & Ali lasted 19 balls between them which is not good enough when trying to bat all day.
    England needed more 1st innings runs. Simple.
    Kohli takes a lot of stick but he too was superb today.
    Well played India.

    • Reply posted by Dr Maggie, today at 17:59

      Dr Maggie replied:
      Nothing wrong with them.

      This pack of Indian bowlers is indeed thirsty. They get thirstier once they smell victory. That spell from Bumrah was pure magic.

  • Comment posted by Camford, today at 17:21

    Add to this, India would definitely have won the 1st test had it not been for the rain saving England's blushes on the final day.

    • Reply posted by Bernard, today at 17:41

      Bernard replied:
      hurrah for the rain, wish it had rained today too

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:08

    The last time a team produced quality reverse swing bowling at the Oval was from two bowlers in Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis who played for Pakistan. And i remember people at the time were wondering how those two bowlers were swinging it around corners but none of the other bowlers on the team were doing it

    • Reply posted by gcostanza, today at 17:12

      gcostanza replied:
      If Bumrah is spoken of in the same breath as Wasim and Waqar when he retires then he's been a success.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 17:09

    Hopefully India bring in ashwin for the last test!

    • Reply posted by Sir Lord Dustbowl Destroyer, today at 17:31

      Sir Lord Dustbowl Destroyer replied:
      Knowing Kohli it is going to be tough. Its not like Jadeja was the better spinner but it is easy to justify his continued selection when you keep winning.

  • Comment posted by LockStockAnd2SmokingFerrets, today at 17:09

    well played India, deserved winners. We need some backbone in our batting and a spinner to tie up an end. I'm not holding my breath.....

