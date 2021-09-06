Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South-African born Campher struck four fours in his unbeaten 59 against England on his Ireland debut last summer

Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher will miss the one-day series against Zimbabwe because of a shoulder injury.

Campher only returned to action in the recent T20 series against Zimbabwe after being out for most of the summer because of an ankle injury.

With Campher ruled out, Shane Getkate, who featured in the recent T20 series, is drafted into the 15-man squad.

The matches at Stormont on Wednesday, Friday and next Monday will be part of the World Cup Super League series.

"Losing Curtis' ability with both bat and ball is certainly a blow ahead of the World Cup Super League series and we all share his disappointment given how hard he had worked to overcome his ankle injury," said Ireland's chair of selectors Andrew White.

"That said, he will work closely with our head of physiotherapy and medical services with the hope of being fit and ready for the T20 World Cup in October."

Campher injured his AC joint in his shoulder while diving in the field during his T20 international debut at Clontarf on 27 August.