Stuart Meaker took career-best figures of 8-52 for Surrey against Somerset in May 2012

Sussex seamer Stuart Meaker is to retire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, who played two one-day internationals and two T20 matches for England, will end a career that saw him make his debut for Surrey in 2008.

He went on to spend 11 more years with the Oval-based side before joining Sussex at the start of last season.

Meaker has taken 396 wickets across all three formats, including 98 first-class wickets in 2011 and 2012 which saw him called up by England.

"Sadly, despite working harder than I have ever done this winter to win games for the club, the performances have not matched the efforts and it's time for me to hang up the boots and pass the baton to the exciting young talents of the future," said Meaker.

As well as his two one-day caps against India in 2011 and pair of T20 appearances against the same opponents a year later, Meaker also played 18 times for England Lions between 2011 and 2016.

"As Stuart has been the first to admit, he hasn't had the results he would have liked during his time with us, but there can be no questioning his efforts," added Sussex's performance director Keith Greenfield.

"He can be very proud of his overall career and being part of an exclusive group of cricketers to have had the honour of representing their country.

"We would like to thank Stuart for his efforts while at Sussex and the time he has spent sharing his experience with our emerging crop of fast bowlers and wish him all the best for whatever he decides to do next."