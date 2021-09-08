England v India: Jos Buttler returns as vice-captain for fifth Test

Jos Buttler and Joe Root
Jos Buttler returns for the final Test against India, who lead the series 2-1 with one match left to play
England v India, fifth LV= Insurance Test
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: 10-14 September Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: In-play highlights, Test Match Special commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app. Watch daily highlights on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two (19:30 on 10 September) and BBC iPlayer.

Jos Buttler will return as England's vice-captain and wicketkeeper for the fifth and final Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford.

Buttler played in the first three Tests but missed the fourth due to the birth of his second child.

Moeen Ali stood in as vice-captain in his absence while Jonny Bairstow kept wicket.

India lead the series 2-1 after winning by 157 runs at the Kia Oval.

It will not be a straightforward decision with regard to who misses out in the XI following Buttler's return.

In the fourth Test, Bairstow moved down a place in the batting order to number six, while Ollie Pope made 81 in England's first innings batting at five.

"Jos will come back into the team and keep wicket. I can tell you that right now," said England captain Joe Root.

"Regardless of what's going on around Australia [Buttler has indicated he may not play in this winter's Ashesexternal-link if families aren't allowed to travel], we'll deal with that when we have the information available to us. We've got to look at this series right now, and make the decisions that are most important for this series.

"Ollie batted brilliantly in the first innings, and we want that competition for places within the batting group. We need those performances more regularly."

There have been concerns over the fitness of England's bowlers, particularly James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who have played in all four Tests so far.

Root said the decision on whether to play Somerset spinner Jack Leach alongside Moeen will depend on the pitch and conditions at Old Trafford.

'We need to recognise the key moments'

Periods of "half an hour here and there" have really cost England in losing the two Tests so far, Root said.

"Putting three sessions together for five days is what we need to keep looking to do and be stronger at," he said.

Root highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's spell of bowling after lunch on day five at The Oval as a key moment in England losing that game.

Bumrah took 2-6 in a destructive spell that got rid of Pope and Bairstow, both for a duck.

"If we'd just found a way to get through that, the game could have looked completely different.

"There are small areas we can just look to improve on that will make a massive differences and could've resulted in us being 2-1 up and not them."

Root also said he has recently spoken to England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has taken a break from all forms of cricket.

"At no point did we speak about cricket," Root said. "It's a decision for him to make in his own time and there should be no pressure to do that."

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by DrRichie, today at 13:35

    This is nonsense. Buttler has done little in the past to suggest he is a test player (a wonderful white ball cricketer) and is currently in poor form with the bat. As good as his character may be in the dressing room, he does not merit a place in the England test team above Bairstow or Pope

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 13:52

      931035 replied:
      Not above Pope, but Buttler/Bairstow is a pretty even toss-up of proven test failures and poor wicketkeepers.

  • Comment posted by Aspie, today at 13:38

    Is Foakes still injured? Given that neither Buttler nor Bairstow are making significant contributions with the bat, may as well just play your best keeper.

    • Reply posted by GT, today at 13:41

      GT replied:
      Played a Surrey 2s game last week but it's still probably too early for a test call-up. Once he's fit though, it's a no brainer. Unfortunately our selectors also seem to be no-brainers.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 13:47

    Fans have to accept England are inferior to India. There's not enough talented players in this country to play Test Cricket, So being down only 2-1 itself is an achievement. Root is the only batsman who is Test class level. England do have pace bowlers to pick from though, which is the only hope to look forward to!

  • Comment posted by stevesan, today at 13:44

    Not sure why Buttler is able to walk straight back in. Nowhere near the level that is required either as a batsman or a keeper.

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 13:48

      931035 replied:
      But neither is Bairstow.

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, today at 13:36

    I don't see on what merit. Passed 50 once this year in 10 test innings, with an average of 28. Only passed 50, 7 times in his past 44 innings, averages in the low 30's in test cricket. Bairstow, from what I see is no worse of a keeper, so Jos is there for his runs even though Pope and others would contribute far more as batsmen than Jos does. Brilliant limited overs player but not test material

  • Comment posted by JoeM, today at 13:56

    Joe Root is always the same isn't he?! Lots of lessons learnt, things we can improve on, it's the small things that make a big difference. He talks the talk but, as a captain, cannot and never will be able to walk the walk.

  • Comment posted by theflick, today at 13:46

    I really can’t see how Buttler deserves an automatic pick when available. Nice guy and amazing white ball player but at test level he has had too many chances and behind both Bairstow and Pope as a batsman, with gloves not much between him or Bairstow.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 13:45

    Oh good. Bring Sam Curran back too. Get Bairstow, Buttler, Ali and Curran to fail as a team.

  • Comment posted by ADM1406, today at 13:51

    Buttler and Bairstow are both excellent white ball cricketers, but neither are good enough batters or keepers to play Test cricket. There's absolutely no way Buttler should be an automatic choice. If Foakes isn't available, John Simpson did well in the limited overs games and is equally as deserving of a place in the Test team as Buttler or Bairstow.

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 14:08

      TonyH replied:
      Hurray!! Totally correct. Buttler has conclusively showed he has neither technique not temperament for Test Match batting. Oh, and he's not nearly a good enough keeper either, for anyone who still doubts, review the last game he was in for yet more evidence of both points. Bairstow missed a straight yorker early in the last match -- hopeless, a pro batsman expects dollies in the first few overs?!

  • Comment posted by Jay-Zed, today at 13:47

    There can't be any other Test team where batting collapses as often as England.

    Ability is there but the mindset just seems wrong. I don't believe there was ever any intention to chase down the India score in the last test.

    • Reply posted by Seth, today at 13:54

      Seth replied:
      Agree with you here. Great start on the fourth day, and then slow scoring on the 5th morning. Result no pressure on India to defend the total and able to attack England. Root has always been a safety first kind of captain, but that game was there to be won. I'd have rather seen England lose trying to win that capitulate so pathetically.

  • Comment posted by Kate, today at 13:30

    Bringing back Buttler makes no sense given his poor recent form. Bairstow is at least equal at keeping and has a better test match batting record. We can’t drop pope now as this would send entirely the wrong message to England’s most promising young batsman.

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 13:52

    That is certainly a frightener for the Indians, not !
    Buttler is yet another bash and smash cricketer who can't bat the Test match way.
    When are we ever going to learn !!!

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 14:05

      TonyH replied:
      Totally correct. Buttler has conclusively showed he has neither technique not temperament for Test Match batting. Oh, and he's not nearly a good enough keeper either, for anyone who still doubts, review the last game he was in for yet more evidence of both points. Bairstow in the last game missed a straight yorker early (hopeless) and Pope couldn't manage a basic forward defence shot (hopeless).

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 13:50

    As others have said, can't believe Buttler has been recalled. Presumably it will be instead of Bairstow or Pope. I hope it's not Pope as what message does that send, score 80 and your out. As for Bairstow, he hasn't been at his best, but looks more likely to score than Buttler, and, in my opinion, is a better wicketkeeper than Buttler.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:03

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      But he is a better slip fielder than Burns or Overton.

  • Comment posted by dgj, today at 13:45

    Bairstow is a better keeper than Buttler though obviously not as good as Foakes.
    Buttler is not delivering with the bat.
    How can persisting with Buttler while he is out of form improve the side?
    And who will they drop?

    • Reply posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 13:49

      Colonel Sanders replied:
      Agreed. Foakes is the best Test keeper/batsman for the job. Especially if England play two spinners - but its a bit late for that now.

  • Comment posted by Ken Finewell, today at 13:44

    Joke. Buttler is not test class.

  • Comment posted by Ed Blake, today at 13:37

    Playing for England is like the "Hokey-Cokey".....no wonder they lack focus as players they never know who is playing from one week to the next unless of course you are one of the 'in-crowd' who can do no wrong irrespective of performances

    • Reply posted by Skelly, today at 13:42

      Skelly replied:
      Disagree - we kept some woefully out of form players in at the start of the series and it cost us.....their has been reasonable consistence - just not sure they are picking the best players to be strongest XI

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 13:33

    Buttler and Bairstow both flatter to deceive. Odd Innings here and there where they look decent. Followed by low scores. Reality is neither are consisten enough at test level.
    Only positive for Buttler is he doesn't insist on reviewing everytime he's plumb

  • Comment posted by j4ipod94, today at 13:39

    He's having a shocker of a series so far. Due a meaningful score otherwise what's the point of having him in the side

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 13:41

      duncan brownley replied:
      Think many lads are having a shocker and some butts need kicking plus some need to be cleared out.

      Problem is some of the lads needed in are injured or fringe players that need the Test experience to develop and not getting the chance.

  • Comment posted by Lord Gazza, today at 13:47

    buttler come back in with not many runs,moeen keeps place but hasnt scored many runs or taken lots of wickets,the england selection is a joke dont thay look at players who are on form for the counties players like robson,stoneman,libby haines etc this team will probley drop woakes and bring curren back in and wood in for robinson

    • Reply posted by dai, today at 13:57

      dai replied:
      Its "they", and normally people begin names (and a new sentence) with a capital letter, that is H not h. So Curren , Wood etc. It helps to work out what you've typed....which I agree with generally. Dont should be don't by the way. Typed with tongue in cheek, mostly

  • Comment posted by TheHappyCanary, today at 13:35

    I like the look of England's new top 3 going into Australia. Malan has proved before he can play in Aussie conditions, Burns & Hameed have both on 100 twice in two tests. The lower order does worry me though. Bairstow & Buttler are brilliant white ball players but both's test records are nothing better than OK. Hope England don't shoot themselves in the foot with leaving Ollie Pope out.

