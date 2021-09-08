Last updated on .From the section Counties

Mohammad Abbas made light of his ankle injury the previous day to take two key Warwickshire wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four): Hampshire 89: Rhodes 5-23 & 322: Barker 75, Vince 48, Wheal 46; Norwell 4-64, Briggs 3-66 Warwickshire 116: Abbas 5-29, Barker 5-43 & 235: Yates 77, Sibley 47, Lamb 32*; Dawson 3-42 Hampshire (21 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by 60 runs Scorecard

Hampshire completed their fifth County Championship win of the season as they beat Warwickshire at Edgbaston by 60 runs to further tangle up an already complicated Division One title race.

Resuming on 139-2, the Bears began the day still needing a further 157 runs to win but they were bowled out for 235.

Mohammad Abbas shrugged off an ankle injury to take two key wickets.

But the Bears tail-end then failed for once, spectacularly losing their last four wickets for just four runs.

The hosts were also not helped by two contentious decisions, Rob Yates' lbw dismissal by James Fuller for 77 and the run-out that got rid of Liam Norwell.

That came after a sharp bit of work by England spinner Liam Dawson, who also had Craig Miles caught behind first ball for a golden duck to finish with figures of 3-42.

Hampshire go level on points with Yorkshire on 38.5 points at the top of Division One, although that would change if Nottinghamshire, as expected, complete victory over Lancashire.

More to follow.