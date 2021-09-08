T20 World Cup 2021: England name Tymal Mills in preliminary squad

Tymal Mills
Mills last played for England in 2016

Sussex fast bowler Tymal Mills has been named in England's preliminary T20 World Cup squad.

Head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-man preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The tournament runs from 17 October to 14 November with England facing world champions West Indies on 23 October.

Mills, 29, returns to the international set-up for the first time since February 2016.

The left-arm fast bowler was impressive in the Vitality T20 Blast this summer, where he helped Sussex reach Finals Day at Edgbaston, which will take place later this month.

He also impressed in The Hundred, helping Southern Brave to the men's title in the tournament's inaugural year.

"Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years - but particularly this summer - that he has all skills to succeed at this level," said Silverwood.

"His exceptional pace is a standout, and the way he has spearheaded Sussex and Southern Brave's respective attacks in the short-form game has shown that he relishes the pressures of the big stage. He will add variety to our bowling unit and we can't wait to see him play in a major international tournament."

All-rounder Ben Stokes was not available for selection as he continues to take an "indefinite break" from cricket for his mental wellbeing.

England have until 10 October to finalise their squad and will make a decision on Stokes' involvement as late as possible.

England - currently the top-ranked T20 side in the world - are scheduled to play four warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup, including a two-match T20I series against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi International Stadium on 14-15 October.

England preliminary ICC Men's T20 World Cup Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Tymal Mills (Sussex)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Travelling Reserves

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

James Vince (Hampshire)

  • Comment posted by Htyyjtylyyyuykit, today at 11:46

    Really chuffed for Mills. Would have played loads more if he wasn't plagued by injuries and back issues. It's a shame they have prevented him playing longer forms of the game.

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 11:45

    I mean, that's just not fair is it.

  • Comment posted by exclamation mark man, today at 11:45

    with the depth of england's white ball cricket players there was always going to be players/people unhappy at those not included, for example i like alex hales but he is frozen out at the moment!, also somebody mentioned joe root & i am okay with that because i think his england captaincy will be defined by ashes result/performance, so he has enough on his plate this winter.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 11:44

    On paper it looks like an outstanding squad! especially with Liam Livingstone in there.

    England have a real chance of winning this...

  • Comment posted by Arkle, today at 11:43

    Why is Tom Curran in the reserves and not parkinson, mooen Ali joke

    • Reply posted by Coffeetime, today at 11:47

      Coffeetime replied:
      Because is performance in recent times is poor. Buffet bowling

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 11:41

    England will Win the T20 World Cup!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 11:40

    Probably soon be in the Test squad the way things are going : )

  • Comment posted by bob spinks, today at 11:40

    no Root is madness

    • Reply posted by RN, today at 11:42

      RN replied:
      He's too good at proper cricket to want to be involved with this.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 11:39

    Hales missed his chance to embarrase the selectors -too inconsistent. Stokes not really needed and Livingston a strong addition. Even without Archer and a captain not likely to impact with the bat, the team are good enough to reach final.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 11:39

    Tymal Mills Fair Play, Finally gets his chance, very much deserved. Outstanding cricketer.

    • Reply posted by Oblomov, today at 11:46

      Oblomov replied:
      As long as he doesn't bat or bowl more than 4 overs a game.

  • Comment posted by worcesterwolf, today at 11:38

    Only malan as batsmen is likely to be in ashes team hoping Bairstow and Buttler Ali won't be so hopefully others can use some time to practice red ball

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 11:37

    As a durham fan and stokes, I feel he should not be in this squad at all, due to his statistics in IT20. I still don’t think he knows the role in T20s.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:36

    No idea how the likes of Billings, Dawson and Tom Curran get picked over Root, Hales and Parkinson. The selectors need to give their heads a wobble

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 11:38

      stephen replied:
      It’s simple. Morgan does not rate them in T20

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 11:34

    Anyone feel that this could be Morgan’s last tournament as captain?

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 11:39

      worcesterwolf replied:
      Definately imo don't think his body will last till next tournie and his form has dropped off

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 11:33

    Sad for SAQ Mahmood and Parkinson.

  • Comment posted by HR, today at 11:32

    Not a jot about tonight's T20 international on the site.
    So much for the rise of the women's game.
    Come on BBC, up your game, even now the hypes over.

    • Reply posted by RN, today at 11:39

      RN replied:
      You have to realise, the ECB didn't get behind "the women's game", they got behind the Hundred. The benefit to the women's game was a fortunate and welcome side-effect.

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 11:32

    Gotta feel for David Willey looks like he'll be the one sweating on missing out from a world tournament again.

    Silverwood & indeed Stokes should be able to see what impact his delaying a decision potentially has on others and be commiting to their squad now..

    • Reply posted by diesel001, today at 11:38

      diesel001 replied:
      I would drop Jordan over Willey. With Willey you can bowl him 3 of the 6 overs up front and he will do you a good job in the powerplay. So that is the powerplay sorted

      Jordan has been figured out by most of the top batsmen now. Played so much T20 franchise cricket that they know all his tricks. Great fielder, but he gets spanked

      Look how much he got hit by India in India earlier this year

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 11:31

    6/7 years ago, it looked incredibly unlikely that Tymal would be fit to play any cricket at all. This is a fantastic achievement.

    • Reply posted by Oblomov, today at 11:44

      Oblomov replied:
      Bowling four overs a match really takes it out of you.

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 11:30

    amazing not to take Joe Root in the squad, no better player of spin in the world and a master of accumulation on slow, low scoring pitches - there is still room for glue in T20.

    • Reply posted by MD , today at 11:37

      MD replied:
      Good point; picking a squad with the idea that all the games in the T20 WC will be played on good pitches and won by teams scoring 180-200 could prove to be a mistake. Almost certainly there will be some turning pitches where being able to score 120-130 might be winning games (just look at the scores in the Bang NZ series)

  • Comment posted by Jerry Hatrick, today at 11:30

    Based on form Morgan will bat at 6 or 7, so is really selected because of his captaincy. However his record as captain this year in the IPL / Hundred is 3 wins and 11 defeats. Moeen or Buttler would be good captains & be in the team on merit.

