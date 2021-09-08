Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Brooks takes a wicket for Somerset in the T20 Blast against Hampshire

Somerset fast bowler Jack Brooks has signed a new one-year contract.

The 37-year-old joined Somerset in 2018 and has since taken 56 wickets in 29 matches across all three formats.

Brooks made his first-class debut at Northamptonshire in 2009 before joining Yorkshire, where he won the County Championship in 2014 and 2015.

"I'm absolutely thrilled. When I first signed for Somerset, I didn't want to just play for those three years, I wanted to extend that," Brooks said.

"This is the beginning of that and now I want to finish the season strongly."

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry added: "We are delighted that Jack has extended his contract for another year.

"He is an outstanding team man and a model professional."