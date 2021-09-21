Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sussex's Tom Haines was the first player to reach 1,000 runs in the 2021 County Championship

County Championship cricket is almost over for another year, but who deserves to be included in a red-ball county team of the season?

Haseeb Hameed or Sam Robson? Josh Bohannon or James Vince? Steve Davies or Chris Cooke? Simon Harmer or Matt Critchley? Luke Fletcher or Mohammad Abbas?

Choose your own XI below and we will collate the votes to put together an overall team which will be revealed during the Bob Willis Trophy final, which starts on 28 September.

Your team should include one wicketkeeper, at least one spin bowler, and at least one all-rounder.

Statistics as of 00.01 BST on 21 September - voting closes at 10:00 BST on Monday, 27 September.

