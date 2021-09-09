Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kyle Coetzer leads an experienced Scotland side for the T20 World Cup

Kyle Coetzer will captain an experienced Scotland side for October's T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Coetzer is joined by the likes of Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Safyaan Sharif, Matthew Cross and Ally Evans, who have more than 1000 caps between them.

Scotland have only played twice since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is an experienced, versatile and exciting group of players," head coach Shane Burger said.

"This squad has worked hard over a long period of time now and deserves the opportunity to show the world what we are about."

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will join the coaching set-up as a batting consultant.

"He's played in World Cups, Ashes Series and travelled to many destinations around the world," Burger added.

"He also understands the demands and high pressures of international sport and the environments that they bring with them and it'll be fantastic to have him as a support in the build up to the World Cup."

Scotland warm-up for the World Cup with three T20 matches against Zimbabwe in Edinburgh from 15-19 September.

With Josh Davey and Brad Wheal on duty with their county sides, fast bowlers Gavin Main and Adrian Neill join the squad for the Zimbabwe games.

Main will also travel with the side to Oman for the 50-over matches later in the month where Scotland will play Oman and Papua New Guinea as part of the qualification process for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The World Cup squad will be cut to 15 by 10 October.

Scotland squad

Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.