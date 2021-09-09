Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third Twenty20 international, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton New Zealand 144-4 (20 overs): Devine 35 (33 balls), Bates 34 (30) England 145-6 (19.5 overs): Knight 42, Wyatt 35; Kasperek 3-25 England won by four wickets; win series 2-1 Scorecard

England won the final women's Twenty20 international against New Zealand by four wickets with only a ball to spare in Taunton to take a 2-1 series win.

Chasing a target of 145, captain Heather Knight top-scored with 42 in her 200th England appearance.

When she fell with seven balls left to set up a tight finish, England still needed seven from the final over.

But Sophia Dunkley held her nerve to hit the penultimate ball for four, to win the game and finish 22 not out.

Earlier, openers Suzie Bates (34) and Sophie Devine (35) had helped the tourists post 144-4 from their 20 overs.

New Zealand's tour continues with five one-day internationals, starting at Bristol in a week's time on Thursday 16 September.

New Zealand's middle order makes its mark

Much has been made of the White Ferns' reliance on their top three - the firepower and experience of Bates, Devine and Amy Satterthwaite is a daunting trio for any opposition to overcome.

The openers were crucial again, giving New Zealand a solid platform, but when they both fell and Satterthwaite only made 13, England were firmly on top after winning the toss and looked to slam on the brakes.

But Katey Martin (13) and Brooke Halliday (25) had other ideas - they only batted together for 14 balls but still managed to add 36.

In the middle overs, however, England were formidable. The return of Knight as captain and Katherine Brunt leading the attack seemed to act like a safety blanket for the other bowlers.

They expertly applied the pressure with the field spread, the dot balls building and taking those three key wickets.

But the game changed in the 19th over, bowled by Sophie Ecclestone, which went for 16, and England's last four overs cost them 50 - they were fortunate it did not cost them the game.

Heather Knight top scored with 42 in her 200th England match

Dunkley's breakthrough summer continues

There would have been some nerves in the England dressing-room when they slipped to 42-3 in their chase, Leigh Kasperek removing Nat Sciver and Danni Wyatt with consecutive deliveries.

The game fluctuated regularly, with New Zealand's bowlers keeping the pressure on England and taking wickets at key times.

But Knight offered a calming presence with the bat, coming in after another swing of momentum when they had lost the crucial wicket of Amy Jones (32).

However, it could be argued that Knight was also guilty of getting in and getting out at a vital stage - when she departed, England needed eight from seven balls with the less experienced Dunkley and Maia Bouchier, playing only her second international match, at the crease.

But Dunkley proved exactly why she is what England need in their middle order - a calm head, who can score quickly and finish off a game.

She showed no signs of pressure when Knight fell, or when Bouchier departed off the first ball of the final over. Instead, she whacked the fifth ball for four and secured a four-wicket win to continue her remarkable summer.

England all-rounder Georgia Elwiss said on BBC Test Match Special: "Sophia Dunkley has impressed me again - the summer she's had has been phenomenal.

"The future of English cricket looks very bright. It is in very good hands for the future, and the competition for places is higher than it's ever been."