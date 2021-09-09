Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rashid Khan has taken 95 T20 international wickets at an average of 12.63

Rashid Khan stepped down as Afghanistan Twenty20 captain just minutes after they named their squad for next month's T20 World Cup.

Rashid claims he was not consulted on squad selection.

"As the captain and responsible person for the nation I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team," he wrote on Twitter. external-link

"The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced."

The leg-spinner was only reappointed T20 captain in July. He also had another brief spell as captain across all formats in 2019 before being replaced by Asghar Afghan.

The 22-year-old has not said what particular selection decisions he disagrees with.

A number of experienced players have been recalled including Mohammad Shahzad, Dawlat Zadran and Hamid Hassan.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled take place between 17 October -14 November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Afghanistan will get their tournament under way in Sharjah on 25 October against one of the two qualifiers in Group B. They also face India, New Zealand and Pakistan in the group stage.