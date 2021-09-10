Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's fifth Test against India at Old Trafford has been cancelled after a number of the tourists' backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19.

India were unable to field a team because they fear further cases spreading through their squad.

India have forfeited the match, meaning the series is drawn 2-2.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said: "We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news."

It added: "We know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many."

Head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive during India's fourth Test win, forcing bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Pate to isolate.

Another member of the backroom staff tested positive on Thursday.

India cancelled Thursday's training session, but a subsequent round of testing showed no positive results among players and it was declared that the Test would go ahead as planned.

However, the announcement to cancel the match was made just over two hours before it was due to begin in Manchester.

