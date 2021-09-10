Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ruaidhri Smith took a wicket with his opening ball in first-class cricket on his debut for Glamorgan in 2013

LV= County Championship: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Sunday 12 September Time :10:30 BST Coverage : Commentary and report on BBC Sport website & app; reports on BBC Radio Wales

All-rounder Ruaidhri Smith has signed a new one-year contract with Glamorgan after an injury-hit season.

Smith, 27, has played just five T20 Blast matches in 2021 because of side and hamstring injuries.

He is set to be included in a Championship squad for the first time since August 2020, against Gloucestershire on Sunday, 12 September.

"It's been a frustrating spell with injuries," said Smith.

"But when I've been fit, I've felt I've bowled well and put in some strong performances for the team.

"It's always been a dream to represent the county and I look forward to continuing that next season."

Glasgow-born Smith, a Glamorgan academy product, has made four appearances for Scotland.

He has played 30 first-class games, 30 T20 matches and 18 one-day games and his career highlights include Glamorgan's most economical T20 spell of four for six in 2018, and a limited-overs hat-trick against Pakistan A.

Smith was prevented from playing during the county's One-Day Cup triumph by a hamstring injury after bowling the first ball of their warm-up match against Wales.

He has since completed two second-team championship games to earn the chance of a recall, but has missed out on Scotland's T20 World Cup squad.