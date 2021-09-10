Ben Green took eight wickets and scored a career-high 87 in five Royal London Cup matches this season

Somerset all-rounder Ben Green has signed a new two-year contract.

The 23-year-old from Devon - who captained the club's 50-over side this season - was set to be out of contract at the end of the summer.

The former England youth international has played seven County Championship games since his debut in 2018 and 24 limited-overs matches.

"It's been a good year for me, and to be given a leadership opportunity was amazing," Green told the club website. external-link

"I'm trying not to look too far ahead, and I just want to contribute to the team and carry on enjoying my cricket.

"Hopefully, we can go on to win the two remaining competitions this season and during the next two years I can go on to establish myself as a first-team regular."

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry added: "Over the last few years, Ben has developed into a genuine multi-format all-rounder, and he has demonstrated to us that he has got the right temperament, qualities and attributes to also be an effective leader both on and off the field.

"We are delighted that he has agreed to extend his contract for a further two years."