Dean was also called up for the Twenty20 series against New Zealand in August having been previously uncapped

Southern Vipers off-spinner Charlie Dean has been named in England's 15-strong squad for the five-match one-day series against New Zealand.

Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill also make a return after missing the Twenty20 series, which England won 2-1.

Danni Wyatt is also back in the ODI squad after not being selected to face India in the three-match one-day international series in June.

The series starts on 16 September in Bristol.

"We're really looking forward to the Royal London Series. It's a great test for us, and five more important ODIs ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup next year," said England head coach Lisa Keightley.

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

ODI schedule