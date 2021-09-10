England v New Zealand: Charlie Dean named in England's ODI squad

Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Charlie Dean
Dean was also called up for the Twenty20 series against New Zealand in August having been previously uncapped

Southern Vipers off-spinner Charlie Dean has been named in England's 15-strong squad for the five-match one-day series against New Zealand.

Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill also make a return after missing the Twenty20 series, which England won 2-1.

Danni Wyatt is also back in the ODI squad after not being selected to face India in the three-match one-day international series in June.

The series starts on 16 September in Bristol.

"We're really looking forward to the Royal London Series. It's a great test for us, and five more important ODIs ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup next year," said England head coach Lisa Keightley.

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

ODI schedule

  • 16 Sep: 1st ODI, Bristol, 13:00
  • 19 Sep: 2nd ODI, Worcester, 11:00
  • 21 Sep: 3rd ODI, Leicester, 13:00
  • 23 Sep: 4th ODI, Derby, 13:00
  • 26 Sep: 5th ODI, Canterbury, 11:00

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport