Nottinghamshire's Dane Paterson has now taken 46 wickets in the County Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day one): Hampshire 226: Gubbins 54; Hutton 3-40, Paterson 3-52, Nottinghamshire 29-1 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (1 pt) by 197 runs Scorecard

Division One leaders Nottinghamshire claimed maximum bowling points but lost a key wicket late on day one against second-placed Hampshire.

After winning the toss and batting on a green-tinged pitch, Hampshire struggled with only Nick Gubbins (54) offering much resistance in their 226 all out.

Dane Paterson took 3-52 for Notts, including his 400th first-class wicket.

Notts were 29-1 at stumps, 197 behind with Haseeb Hammed - a late call-up after England duty - out for two.

Going into the penultimate match of the season with a 10-and-a-half-point lead over Hampshire and Yorkshire in the race for the County Championship title, Notts' attack made the most of the bowler-friendly surface and reduced the home side to 58-3 at lunch, as Luke Fletcher (2-32) claimed his 60th wicket of the season.

But their fielders failed to match their seamers' sharpness as five catches went down, four of them off the luckless Joey Evison.

Gubbins, who had three reprieves, etched out a dogged half-century over nearly three hours, before Evison finally got his revenge with a beauty that kissed the top of the left-hander's off stump.

James Vince made 30 and Liam Dawson 31, before he edged Paterson to Ben Duckett at second slip to give the South African the 400th wicket of his first-class career.

Teetering on 193-9, Felix Organ (36) added 33 for the last wicket with Mohammad Abbas to get Hampshire a valuable batting point.

In fading light, Notts were unable to reach the close unscathed as Hameed, initially not named in the Notts squad before being included after England's cancelled final Test against India, grazed a lovely delivery from around the wicket by left-armer Keith Barker behind to Tom Alsop.

Play ended early with three overs left in the day, leaving the leaders 197 adrift of what could yet prove a challenging total.