Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lancashire paceman Jack Blatherwick (right) is playing his third first-class game

LV= County Championship Division One, Taunton (day one): Lancashire 373: Wells 103, Croft 71, Bailey 63; Brooks 4-77 Somerset 90: Azhar Ali 39; Blatherwick 4-28 & 226-4 (f/o): Lammonby 100; Wells 3-8 Somerset (3 pts) trail Lancashire (7 pts) by 57 runs Scorecard

Lancashire are in control against Somerset after bowling them out for 90 before claiming crucial late wickets.

Lancashire lost their last two first-innings wickets quickly on day two and were all out for 373 at Taunton.

Paceman Jack Blatherwick then returned career-best figures of 4-28 as Somerset were skittled in just 38.2 overs.

After Lancashire asked them to follow-on with a lead of 283, opener Tom Lammonby scored 100 but Luke Wells claimed 3-8 as they closed on 226-4.

Part-time leg-spinner Wells removed Lammonby, captain Tom Abell for his second duck of the day, and Azhar Ali in an inspired spell as Somerset collapsed from 194-1 to 199-4.

It was still a good fightback by the hosts in their second innings having looked all at sea first time around with Blatherwick and Tom Bailey (3-9) starring for Lancashire.

Led by 21-year-old opener Lammonby, they scored at almost five an over to close 57 behind.

Lammonby made six in the first innings to leave him with just 222 runs this season at an average of 13.

But he decided to take the attack to Lancashire's bowlers when he batted again after lunch, bringing up his fourth first-class century off 99 deliveries with a straight six off Matt Parkinson.

The left-hander was given out lbw a couple of overs later, although he may have been hit outside the line of off stump, and Abell chipped Wells to mid-wicket three balls later.

Wells then got the big wicket of Pakistan batsman Azhar, stumped, before James Hildreth and Lewis Goldsworthy saw out the final 10 overs.