James Vince helped rescue Hampshire from 28-4 in their second innings with 52 off 104 balls

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two): Hampshire 226: Gubbins 54; Hutton 3-40 & 133-7: Vince 52; Paterson 3-16 Nottinghamshire 155: Slater 55, Patterson-White 53; Barker 7-46 Hampshire (4 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 204 runs Scorecard

Keith Barker claimed a career-best 7-46 as Hampshire built a useful lead against Nottinghamshire in the meeting of the County Championship's top two.

Barker helped bowl Notts out for 155 in reply to Hampshire's first-innings 226.

Half-centuries from Ben Slater (55) and Liam Patterson-White (53) could not prevent Barker putting Hampshire in a commanding position with a lead of 71.

Hampshire slumped to 28-4 in the second innings but James Vince (52) engineered a recovery to 133-7 by stumps.

Second-placed Hampshire lead by 204 with three wickets in hand and while captain Vince rescued them after a top-order collapse, the day undoubtedly belonged to Barker, who will also resume on 11 not out on the third day.

He surpassed his previous first-class best analysis of 6-40 for Warwickshire against Somerset in 2012 as he took the first seven wickets in Nottinghamshire's innings.

He claimed his five-wicket haul inside his first eight overs, which included Ben Duckett off the first ball of the day and Joe Clarke four balls later.

Slater and Patterson-White's partnership of 70 for the sixth wicket rescued Notts from 39-5 but Barker struck again to remove Slater and Joey Evison in quick succession.

Brad Wheal (2-24) ended Barker's chances of all 10 wickets when he bowled Patterson-White while James Fuller also chipped in with a wicket.

Aside from Vince and Liam Dawson (29) putting on 82 for the fifth wicket, Hampshire fared little better in their second innings.

Dane Paterson (3-16) took three of their first four wickets and then Patterson-White also had a role to play with the ball as both Dawson and Felix Organ fell lbw late on either side of Luke Fletcher (2-23) clipping the top of Vince's off stump.