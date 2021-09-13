Ireland v Zimbabwe: Hosts win final ODI to draw series as Brendan Taylor bows out
|Third one-day international, Stormont
|Zimbabwe 131 (34 overs): Ervine 57; McBrine 3-26, Little 3-33
|Ireland 118-3 (22.2 overs): Stirling 43, Balbirnie 34
|Ireland won by seven wickets (DLS method)
Ireland eased to a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in a rain-hit final one-day international at Stormont as the series ended level at 1-1 in Belfast.
Ex-captain Brendan Taylor made only seven in his final international game while Craig Ervine's 57 helped the tourists to a modest 131 all out.
More rain left Ireland facing an adjusted target of 118 from 32 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
Paul Stirling (43) and Andrew Balbirnie (34) helped them cruise to victory.
