Ireland v Zimbabwe: Hosts win final ODI to draw series as Brendan Taylor bows out

Brendan Taylor is bowled in his final game for Zimbabwe
Former captain Brendan Taylor was bowled for seven in his final game for Zimbabwe
Third one-day international, Stormont
Zimbabwe 131 (34 overs): Ervine 57; McBrine 3-26, Little 3-33
Ireland 118-3 (22.2 overs): Stirling 43, Balbirnie 34
Ireland won by seven wickets (DLS method)
Ireland eased to a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in a rain-hit final one-day international at Stormont as the series ended level at 1-1 in Belfast.

Ex-captain Brendan Taylor made only seven in his final international game while Craig Ervine's 57 helped the tourists to a modest 131 all out.

More rain left Ireland facing an adjusted target of 118 from 32 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Paul Stirling (43) and Andrew Balbirnie (34) helped them cruise to victory.

