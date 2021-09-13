Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former captain Brendan Taylor was bowled for seven in his final game for Zimbabwe

Third one-day international, Stormont Zimbabwe 131 (34 overs): Ervine 57; McBrine 3-26, Little 3-33 Ireland 118-3 (22.2 overs): Stirling 43, Balbirnie 34 Ireland won by seven wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

Ireland eased to a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in a rain-hit final one-day international at Stormont as the series ended level at 1-1 in Belfast.

Ex-captain Brendan Taylor made only seven in his final international game while Craig Ervine's 57 helped the tourists to a modest 131 all out.

More rain left Ireland facing an adjusted target of 118 from 32 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Paul Stirling (43) and Andrew Balbirnie (34) helped them cruise to victory.

