Do West Indies' Chris Gayle, India captain Virat Kohli or Australia's Mitchell Starc make your dream team?

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Venue: United Arab Emirates & Oman Dates: 17 October - 14 November Coverage: Commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights of every game from 23 October on BBC Sport website and app

The finest Twenty20 players in the world will be on show over the next three weeks - and your job is to pick the best team from all of them.

Does World Cup winner Chris Gayle make the cut? What about India captain and legend Virat Kohli? And does Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc get the nod?

There are only two rules: you can only choose players involved in the current World Cup, and you must select a wicketkeeper.

Pick your team and share it on social media using #bbccricket. We will reveal the results on 28 October.

Statistics correct as of 14 September 2021.