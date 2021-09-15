Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richie Berrington made 82 not out to rescue Scotland from a bleak position

T20I: Scotland v Zimbabwe. The Grange, Edinburgh Scotland: 141-6 (20 overs) Berrington 82* Zimbabwe: 134-9 (20 overs) Shumba 45*, Sharif 4-24 Scotland win by seven runs Scorecard

Richie Berrington made a fantastic 82 not out as Scotland beat Zimbabwe by seven runs in the first of three T20 internationals in Edinburgh.

Scotland were wobbling at 30-4 in the sixth over in their first home match since August 2019.

However, Berrington's brilliant innings, which included three sixes, lifted them to 141-6.

Safyaan Sharif then took four wickets as Zimbabwe fell short in their run chase, finishing on 134-9.

Sharif bowled Wellington Masakadza and ran out Tendai Chatara in the final over, from which the visitors needed 14 runs. He also produced a great catch on the boundary in an impressive penultimate over from Chris Sole.

Sharif had earlier reduced Zimbabwe to 5-2, claiming the scalp of Wessley Madhevere with the first ball, while Milton Shumba was left on 45 not out after a middle order revival fizzled out.

Scotland also made a shaky start, with George Munsey gone in the opening over of the day and skipper Kyle Coetzer following him back to the dressing room in the next.

Ollie Hairs and Calum MacLeod also failed to reach double figures but Berrington steadied the ship with a fine display of hitting, with support from Matthew Cross (14) and Michael Leask (11).

The South Africa-born 34-year-old crashed a big six in the final over and Sharif (nine not out) smacked a great four down the ground from the last ball of the Scotland innings.

The teams meet again at The Grange on Friday and Sunday.