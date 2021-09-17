Chris Dent: Gloucestershire captain steps down after four years
Chris Dent has stepped down as Gloucestershire captain.
The 30-year-old batsman captained the club in 45 County Championship games and 20 one-day matches over four years.
"It has been a tough decision that I have been thinking about for a few months now, but I think it is the right decision for myself and the club," Dent told the club website.
In 2019 Dent led the side to promotion from Division Two of the Championship for the first time since 2004.
However, they have so far been unable to take their place in the top flight because of the changes made to the County Championship structure over the past two summers because of the coronavirus pandemic.