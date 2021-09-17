Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dent's winning record of 37.8% in first-class games is second only to Jack Russell in the past 50 years and the seventh-best of any captain in Gloucestershire's history to have led the side in at least 10 games

Chris Dent has stepped down as Gloucestershire captain.

The 30-year-old batsman captained the club in 45 County Championship games and 20 one-day matches over four years.

"It has been a tough decision that I have been thinking about for a few months now, but I think it is the right decision for myself and the club," Dent told the club website. external-link

In 2019 Dent led the side to promotion from Division Two of the Championship for the first time since 2004.

However, they have so far been unable to take their place in the top flight because of the changes made to the County Championship structure over the past two summers because of the coronavirus pandemic.