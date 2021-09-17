Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan impressed as they won the One Day Cup but fell short in other competitions

Glamorgan chairman Gareth Williams says he "profoundly disagrees" with suggestions that major changes should be made at the club.

It follows a roller-coaster season in which Glamorgan won the One-Day Cup and performed strongly in the conference stage of the Championship.

But they have lost three four-day games in a row in Division Two, and won three out of 12 in the T20 Blast.

Williams told members it was a time for stability after the pandemic.

"I am conscious that some of you, and I very much hope you are in the minority, think that heads should roll - I profoundly disagree," he said.

"If you had told me at the start of the season that in four-day cricket we would find ourselves in the second of three divisions, we would have been very happy," said the chairman, in a speech delivered on his behalf because of a funeral.

"If you had told me that in the Blast we would perform as badly as we did, I would have been hugely disappointed.

"But if you had told me that we would win the Royal London One-day Cup, performed outstandingly throughout the competition and beaten a Durham team strengthened by the return of players from the Hundred, I would have been thrilled beyond words."

Although some opponents had more players missing because of the Hundred franchise tournament, Williams defended the worth of lifting the cup for the 50 overs tournament.

"From the messages received from other county chairs and the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), this was a much-coveted prize. I don't think it was a devalued tournament."

Not 'jobs for the boys'

In response to questions from members, Williams rejected calls for change in the management and coaching team, which includes seven former Glamorgan players in key roles.

"Set against the financial, physical and health challenges brought by the pandemic, this has been a season we can remember with more than a little pride. This is a time for stability not turbulence," he argued.

Glamorgan chairman Gareth Williams (L) and chief executive Hugh Morris (R) show Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, around Sophia Gardens in Cardiff during the summer

Williams, also pointed to the experience of chief executive Hugh Morris with the ECB, director of cricket Mark Wallace with the Professional Cricketers' Association, and head coach Matthew Maynard with England and Somerset as well as winning titles as a coach in South African domestic cricket.

"We must all be patient and support our team and coaching staff," Williams said.

"It is sometimes said that this is a club which offers jobs for the boys, it is not. If you look at the extensive experience beyond Glamorgan of the chief executive, our director of cricket and our head coach, this is an allegation without substance."

Format for 2022 to be decided

Morris pointed out that a £17m debt had been reduced to £2m, with international, Hundred and domestic cricket bringing financial stability.

He and Williams will be part of a meeting of county chiefs on 29 September to decide whether the Championship will again be played in a three-conference system in 2022 or revert to two divisions.

"Over the next 12 to 15 months there's going to be a wide-ranging consultation with stakeholders, including county members," said Morris.

A straw poll of members at a county forum produced a 50-50 split between the two options.

"Sorry state" of St Helen's

He revealed that a recent inspection of the historic St Helen's ground in Swansea, along with operations manager Dan Cherry and Balconiers supporters chairman John Williams, reinforced concerns about playing there in the future.

"It's been a spiritual home, but it's in a very, very sorry state with no prospect of investment and it's going to be a real challenge to play at St Helen's," Morris warned.

"But it's absolutely the commitment of the board to try to play some cricket in west Wales from next season onwards."

Glamorgan conclude their 2021 season by meeting Surrey at the Oval over four days from Tuesday, 21 September.