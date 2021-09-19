Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Conor Olphert took three wickets for the Warriors

Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Festival, Comber Leinster Lightning 113-9 (20 overs): G Hoey 37, K O'Brien 23; C Olphert 3-27, G Kennedy 2-14 North-West Warriors 119-2 (13.5 overs): W Porterfield 39*, S Getkate 26*, A McBrine 24; D O'Halloran 1-13 North-West Warriors won by eight wickets Scorecard external-link (external site)

North-West Warriors clinched the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy after cruising to an eight-wicket win over Leinster Lightning in Sunday's Comber decider.

Despite Gavin Hoey's 37, Lightning collapsed to 59-8 from 14 overs.

Player of the match Conor Olphert took three wickets for the Warriors, with captain Andy McBrine and Graham Kennedy picking up two apiece.

William Porterfield was unbeaten on 39 while McBrine and Shane Getkate both hit two sixes to cap the Warriors' win.

Hoey and Josh Little combined for a potentially match-saving partnership of 53 to drag the Lightning to 113-9.

However, chasing an modest target, the Warriors' Stephen Doheny (17) and Porterfield (39*) put on 30 in the first five overs.

The loss of Doheny only propelled the Warriors' run rate forward with McBrine striking 24 off 19 balls.

McBrine fell late on, but Porterfield and Getkate drove the Warriors to a deserved win.

Earlier in the day, the Northern Knights secured second place in the table with a nine-wicket win over Munster Reds in a reduced-overs game.

The Knights bowlers restricted the dangerous Reds' batting attack to 72-5 from their 10 overs, then chased down the target in less than eight overs thanks to an unbeaten 54 from 27 balls by Ross Adair.