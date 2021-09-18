Last updated on .From the section Counties

Kent's Daniel Bell-Drummond departed just 18 short of becoming the first man to hit a T20 ton at Finals Day

Vitality Blast Finals Day - second semi-final, Edgbaston Kent 168-8 (20 overs): Bell-Drummond 82, Stevens 47*; Mills 3-33, Garton 2-24 Sussex 147 (19.1 overs): Garton 41; Klaassen 3-17, Milnes 3-22 Kent won by 21 runs Scorecard

Kent Spitfires qualified for their third T20 Blast final as the 2007 winners beat Sussex by 21 runs.

Daniel Bell-Drummond top scored with 82, backed by a wonderful unbeaten 47 from 45-year-old Darren Stevens, as Kent posted 168-6 at Edgbaston.

They then bowled out the Sharks in the final over for 147 to book a final with Somerset (18:45 BST start).

Kent are in their first final since 2008, while Somerset also lost in their last final in 2011 in Cardiff.

