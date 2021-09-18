T20 Blast final: Kent Spitfires beat Somerset to lift trophy for second time

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Vitality Blast Final, Edgbaston
Kent Spitfires 167-7: Cox 58*, Crawley 41; Van der Merwe 3-19
Somerset 142-9: Smeed 43; Denly 3-31, Qais 2-19
Kent Spitfires won by 25 runs
Kent Spitfires proved too strong for Somerset under the Edgbaston lights as they won the 2021 T20 Blast by 25 runs.

After beating Sussex by 21 runs in the semi-final, Kent put in an incredible fielding display in the final as they beat 2005 winners - and now four-times beaten finalists - Somerset.

Jordan Cox, with 58 not out off 28 balls, and England's Zak Crawley (41) were the stars in Kent's 167-7.

But Somerset fell short on 142-9 as 2007 victors Kent won a second title.

It is 14 years since Kent won their only previous T20 title, beating Gloucestershire, also at Edgbaston. And two of their team that day, 45-year-old Darren Stevens in the semi-final, and 35-year-old Joe Denly, with three wickets in the final, played big roles.

Kent got off to a poor start when spinner Roelof van der Merwe got stuck into their top order, just as he had done to Lancashire in last month's quarter-final.

Crawley began the recovery before Cox took over responsibilities, first playing the supporting role in a 36-run stand with Jack Leaning, then marshalling the rest of the batters to a defendable total.

Somerset, reeling from their poor red-ball form since the County Championship season resumed, had performed a near miracle earlier in the day to recover from 79-6 to rescue a two-wicket semi-final win over Hampshire.

Controversy on the boundary

Despite 43 from teenager Will Smeed on the ground where he had starred for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred this summer, there was to be no second great escape.

Smeed rebuilt after Somerset fell to 3-2 in a risk-free 58-run stand with Tom Abell (26), who was snared at backward point.

The 19-year-old then survived being caught on the boundary in a hugely controversial moment. Cox claimed the catch but was then clattered into by a sliding Daniel Bell-Drummond who touched the boundary cushion while their legs were in contact.

Third umpire Neil Bainton not only adjudged it not out but also a six. Although just three balls later Smeed was not given a second life when he holed out again to Cox, this time without any hint of controversy.

In another incredible piece of action in the field, Cox then raced around the boundary to make a giant leap at Lewis Gregory's huge leg-side swat and palm it back to Matt Milnes with one hand, who completed the catch in front of a disbelieving Eric Hollies Stand.

It was part of five wickets which went down for 34 in the middle overs. And, with Denly and Qais Ahmad dovetailing to produce the best return for any spinners in a T20 final, with a combined analysis of 5-50, that sealed Kent's deserved success.

Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra:

"I'm not generally a man of few words but I feel pretty speechless. It's days like this that I'm still playing the game for.

"We've been pretty consistent all the way through but Jordan Cox was outstanding to get us to that total and I've never seen anything like his catch before.

"I've not been in the T20 side for four years but I told the coach I wanted to play all forms and I've changed my game a bit."

Somerset T20 skipper Lewis Gregory:

"It is disappointing to be on the wrong side of the result and unfortunately we didn't bring our best stuff today. We were well short and were beaten by the better side.

"As frustrating as it was, it was an unbelievable piece of fielding (from Jordan Cox) to get me out. He has had a bit of a day out. It peed me off, to be honest. The athleticism you see nowadays is special.

"Last year we used this competition to have a look at a few guys, blood a few of the youngsters and given them a bit of experience. We've had payback for that this year. The youngsters are putting in match-winning performances.

"There are a few areas to iron out and get better at but over the next few years we have a real chance to be a dominant force in this format."

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 22:03

    Who would have believed you could have such a wonderful day's cricket in front of a full house with little or no marketing? especially in such a tired old format with 6 ball overs and all 18 counties involved in the competition-even those who don't deserve to exist? They ought to try selling it to women and kids and attract a new audience.......

    • Reply posted by ian ellis, today at 22:45

      ian ellis replied:
      Too effing true from my namesake

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 22:11

    Now give Darren Stevens his knighthood and statue. The undisputed GOAT

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 22:19

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      And that's before he lifts the 2023 World cup and leads us to an away ashes win in 2033

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:08

    T20 all day long for me, Excellent tournament.. a bit undermined by that other things, but still you can't beat T20 Cricket! 😊

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 22:06

    Super Kent!!! Fantastic captaining again from billings. Could slip into morgans shoes nicely!

    • Reply posted by SOTV, today at 22:10

      SOTV replied:
      Billings scored 16 runs in 2 innings!!!

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 22:06

    Felt the radio commentary was on the verge of being slightly one sided in favour of a Somerset win; maybe it's a result of their remarkable win against Hampshire. However Kent were very professional and very consistent in their targets that they set. Jordan Cox truly has come of age, he's not only a fantastic batsman (he opens ), a brilliant fielder , he's a wicket-keeper as well; well done son!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:06

    Edgbaston top notch hosts.

  • Comment posted by SteveOut, today at 22:00

    Fully deserved, Kent Spitfires definitely the best T20 side in 2021! But feel for Somerset falling just short yet again.

    • Reply posted by DeweyOxburger, today at 22:22

      DeweyOxburger replied:
      Essex supporter here. Well done Kent.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:05

    Well done Kent in what was a good tournament and well played Somerset who fell a bit short on this occasion but still made the final.

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 22:09

    Daniel Bell- Drummond was man of the season for me. So consistent with the bat, lead well as captain when Billings was on England/covid/IPL breaks.

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 22:18

    Brilliant, it been a long wait. I had a feeling that when Somerset came back from the dead that it was our day . For a brilliant side ( which they are ) our record against them in t20 is incredible. From Dover to Dartford, from Westerham to Margate . Its a good night to be from Kent.

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 22:21

    To be honest, I was listening to the commentary throughout the day, and my first impression was I'm going to be listening to another Kent failure. Despite being top of the league, Kent have always bottled it in the past. This time they DID reach the finals and put it to good use. Why is Darren Stevens so special? Just look at the averages!

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 22:12

    Superb win!

  • Comment posted by Nunnother, today at 22:03

    Super Duper Kent! :)

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 22:38

    Cox massive palm was instrumental!
    Overall Kent deserved it, no doubt
    Can't believe how well they fielded!
    Kindly get Stevens a new contract as well!
    Such a great game and day overall

    • Reply posted by ken, today at 22:46

      ken replied:
      I think they have given him a new contract...it's been a one year rolling contract for a while now; he always seems to come up with a massive ton or double century, also he opens the bowling in red ball cricket!

  • Comment posted by Pumphead, today at 22:36

    Well done Kent cricket. A very able team. Coming on strong at the end of the season. The team can look forward to next season and hopefully more improvement.

    • Reply posted by jaycee, today at 22:51

      jaycee replied:
      To be fair Kent have been excleent all season in t20.

  • Comment posted by r0b123, today at 22:34

    Great win! There seems to be real belief in the team, which has built after a number of seasons getting so close to finals day. It was great to see them put everything together and finally getting the result that they deserve.

  • Comment posted by cobnut, today at 22:27

    Well played Kent. After 14 years of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, it's a thoroughly deserved and merited win against a skilled and highly talented Somerset team. Congratulations Kent. Sincere commiserations to Somerset. Very best wishes for the future.

  • Comment posted by Sir Keir Starmers Underpants, today at 22:04

    Congratulations Kent a deserved win. But as a Somerset supporter I must confess my concern about the poor poor form of the Somerset top 6 batsman, they have been truly shocking in the last month and seem to have forgotten how to bat properly

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 22:10

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      Tom Banton's form has gone completely down the drain. Shudder to think what his combined average is this year.

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 22:43

    Jack Leaning has been a brilliant signing. To come from a big club like Yorkshire and give all to club that has struggled for a few years, i totally applaud. Yes he got 0 in the semi, but came on strong with ball in the final. When that trophy was lifted, he was at the forefront and you tell how much that meant to him .

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 22:54

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      He's played some belters at Canterbury this season.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 22:07

    Well played Kent thoroughly deserved victory. I’m not sure what has happened to my beloved Somerset but if we do nothing in the close season again as we have done for the last few years, you sadly won’t see us on a final for some time. Depressed.

