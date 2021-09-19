Stuart Broad missed the second, third and fourth Tests against India with a torn calf muscle

England pace bowler Stuart Broad says he would travel to Australia for this winter's Ashes but the players need more information about the tour.

Some players are considering pulling out over the conditions it will be played in and whether their families will be allowed to travel.

Australia has some of the strictest Covid-19 protocols in the world.

"If you ask me if I would be happy to get on a plane to Australia, I would say yes," Broad said.

He wrote in his Mail on Sunday column: external-link "Because my fiancee Mollie [King] works, I am already resigned to the fact that she cannot be with me at any point - because by the time she has completed two weeks of quarantine she will have to be back on the radio.

"But I am in a fortunate position because Mollie is extremely understanding regarding my job, we don't have children, and I am 35 so these opportunities won't come around too often.

"That's why I am committed to going. It's a very different scenario if you are away from the start of the Indian Premier League this weekend or if you have kids."

The five Ashes Tests are scheduled from 8 December until 18 January.

The ECB is expecting details from Cricket Australia on how the series will take place - including quarantine arrangements, provisions for families and if players will have to live in a 'bubble' environment - this week.

The information will then be presented to the England players, who will make individual decisions on their participation before the Ashes squad is announced in the first week of October.

Broad said: "My message to our bosses at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is simple: Give us the best possible chance to be mentally strong come January with the environment that is created.

"Let's try to make it as comfortable as possible for us because if you go somewhere like Australia and have to bunker down, you won't enjoy being in one of the greatest places on earth - and aren't going to win at cricket either."

England players also involved in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman - for which England depart on 8 October - face the prospect of being away from home for almost four months.

"It is now just a couple of weeks away from a squad being selected but players can't sign up to something unless they know what they are signing up for," said Broad.

"It is 100% clear that an England team of some description will embark on the tour.

"But if another player called me and told me they couldn't commit, I would totally accept it."

Broad, 35, is England's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, behind James Anderson.

Broad is currently recovering from a calf injury sustained in August that ruled him out of the majority of England's Test series against India.

With a Lions squad also due to travel to Australia, England are likely to name between 30 and 40 players to make the trip.

One complicating factor for an Ashes tour is the five Tests are scheduled for five different states, which have different Covid regulations.

While the dates for the five Tests are not thought to be at risk of being changed, venues could be altered, depending on state-to-state travel restrictions.