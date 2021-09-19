Second one-day international, Worcester: England 197 (43.3 overs): Wyatt 63*, Kasperek 3-31, Rowe 3-41 New Zealand 169 (39 overs): Halliday 29, Dean 4-36, Cross 3-43 England won by 13 runs (DLS method); lead series 2-0 Scorecard

Charlie Dean produced a superb spell to help England edge out New Zealand by 13 runs in a tense second one-day international at Worcester and take a 2-0 series lead.

Rookie off-spinner Dean took 4-36 in only her second ODI as the White Ferns, chasing a revised 183 from 42 overs after an hour's rain delay, slipped from 111-4 to 161-9.

The tourists needed 21 from the last 24 balls but having regularly lost wickets, they struggled to rotate the strike, and were dismissed for 169 with 18 balls remaining.

England had earlier struggled with the bat, playing a series of rash shots to find themselves 145-9 before Danni Wyatt rescued them with an unbeaten 63.

Wyatt shared a 51-run stand with number 11 Tash Farrant - an England ODI record for the last wicket - to help them to 197.

New Zealand were excellent with the ball, in particular Hannah Rowe who took 3-41, as time and again the England middle order got themselves out with injudicious strokeplay and running.

Seamer Kate Cross excelled in the opening stages to take 3-43 and reduce New Zealand to 85-4, but they were on top when the rain arrived and they will know they let a strong position slip.

The third game of the five-match series takes place at Grace Road, Leicester on Tuesday at 13:00 BST.

Dean spins England to win

The rain may have come at an unfortunate time for New Zealand, but that should not take anything away from Dean's performance, which was brilliantly mature.

A quicker, flatter delivery deceived Katey Martin, who was bowled through the gate, before Rowe was pinned lbw in front of her stumps.

Brooke Halliday looked the most likely player to take the tourists to victory but she was bogged down by England's tight bowling, and her rash run down the wicket towards Dean led to an easy stumping by Amy Jones.

There was a huge grin on Dean's face as she was embraced by her team-mates, knowing that she had put England on the verge of victory.

England will be pleased with the way they fought back from a poor performance with the bat, spearheaded by Cross early on before Dean starred at the end.

There was a lot of pressure on Kiwi captain Sophie Devine but she had put New Zealand in a strong position with her controlled aggression before the rain arrived.

But the visitors struggled to find any fluency when play resumed, and that allowed England to force their way back into the game.

The truth is, though, that better sides than the White Ferns will make them pay for a batting performance such as this in the future. England will know that - and they will know they will need to be better as they prepare to defend their World Cup title in New Zealand next spring.

Wyatt shines amid England batting gloom

This was not a vintage batting performance by any means from England - they were unravelled by a series of poor shots and some disciplined New Zealand bowling.

Tammy Beaumont set the tone when she was bowled leaving a ball from Devine, right after hitting three fours off her last five deliveries.

While captain Heather Knight fell to a lovely, late swinging delivery from Rowe, both Nat Sciver and Jones went too hard too quick, popping simple catches to cover and short mid-wicket respectively. At a time when England needed stability and a dominant innings from their senior players, it was poor.

As England fell to 85-5, all the innings needed was a comedy run-out. It got that as Lauren Winfield-Hill, who had stood firm as her side lost four wickets for 26 runs, found herself at the same end as Wyatt and was run out with ease.

Wyatt has been in and out of this England 50-over side, and the fact that this is her highest score in a home ODI shows how she has struggled for consistency.

She was excellent at Worcester. She took the lead in the partnership with Farrant, striking two sixes and rotating the strike enough to allow Farrant to still play a few shots.

It showed a maturity that she has, in the past, been accused of lacking - and it will make England's future team selection that bit more difficult.

'England don't know when they're beaten' - analysis

England all-rounder Georgia Elwiss on BBC Test Match Special: "It's going to be really hard for New Zealand to come back from this. England are enjoying the fight, they're enjoying the battle and they're making winning a habit. But unfortunately for New Zealand, they're finding it the exact opposite.

"It was another great game of cricket. England just do not know when they're beaten. The fact that they can keep getting over the line will give them so much confidence, not just in this series but with the Ashes and the World Cup ahead of them."

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine: "We're extremely disappointed. We thought we did an excellent job to again bowl England out for a sub-par total.

"To be in the position we were in, rain break or not, we back ourselves to win those sorts of games, so we've got to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and go again on Tuesday.

"Winning is a habit, and we haven't done that consistently for a while. We've got to find a way to do it."

England skipper Heather Knight: "It was nerves of steel, wasn't it? We were well below par with the bat - it was a tired batting performance and there were some soft dismissals.

"For Charlie Dean to bowl like that was brilliant, and my bowling plans changed about 20 times because she kept taking wickets. We need to be better, but it was great to show that fight and get the win."