With the 2021 county season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties.
Guide to abbreviations
REL: Released
RET: Retired
YTH: From youth teams
UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport
EUP: European Union passport
KPK: Kolpak contract (until 2020)
Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties
Counties have been permitted to field two overseas players in all competitions since 2021, following the ending of Kolpak registrations.
Kolpak contracts were signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club. Following the UK's exit from the European Union, Kolpak registrations were terminated at the end of the 2020 season, but some Kolpak players remain in county cricket as overseas players.
Players who moved counties or retired during the 2021 season are included on the 2021 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.
Other news: The county need a new Championship and One-Day Cup captain after Chris Dent's resignation towards the end of last season, when vice-captain James Bracey stood in. Graeme van Buuren was only able to play as an overseas player in 2021 after losing his non-overseas status - although he is in the process of applying for UK citizenship, his status for 2022 is unclear.
HAMPSHIRE
Overseas players 2021: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammed Abbas (Pakistan), D'Arcy Short (Australia), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand)