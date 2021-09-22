Last updated on .From the section Counties

Danny Briggs hit his third County Championship fifty of the season for Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day two): Warwickshire 367: Hain 83, Rhodes 60, Sibley 56, Briggs 53*; Overton 5-88, Brooks 3-83 Somerset 239-5: Azhar Ali 60, Lammonby 59, Davies 48* Warwickshire 5 pts, Somerset 4 pts Scorecard

Warwickshire are in the box seat to win the 2021 County Championship after crucially claiming four batting bonus points at Edgbaston.

Just when it looked like the Bears might fall short, Danny Briggs hit 20 off the 110th over from Somerset's Jack Brooks to claim that fourth point.

If they go on to claim maximum bowling points and beat Somerset, the Bears will win a first title since 2012.

With Somerset on 239-5, the Bears have 33 overs to take four wickets.

If they do not do that before the 110-over bonus-point cut-off, it will throw the door open again to Hampshire and Lancashire.

After resuming on 283-4, needing 67 off 14 overs to reach 350 and that fourth batting point, Craig Overton took 5-88 as the Bears lost five wickets for just 25 runs.

But last pair Briggs, who hit 53 not out off 31 balls, and Craig Miles put on a crucial 45 for the 10th wicket.

Somerset then overcame their recent batting failures to resist stubbornly.

Having been bowled out for first-innings totals of 107, 134 and 90 since the Championship restart, Azhar Ali (60), Tom Lammonby (59) and Steven Davies (48 not out) all made important runs.

More to follow.