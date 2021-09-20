IPL-bound George Garton top-scored for Sussex with 41 in their T20 Blast semi-final defeat on Saturday, where he also took 2-24 with the ball

Sussex all-rounder George Garton has signed a contract extension.

The 24-year-old, who was called up to England's One Day International squad for the games with Sri Lanka in June, has signed what the club call a "multi-year" deal at Hove.

Garton helped Southern Brave win The Hundred and featured in Sussex's run to the T20 Blast semi-finals.

In August he agreed a deal to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League until October.

"He's a hugely exciting cricketer that contributes with bat and ball and in the field across all formats," Sussex's County Championship and One-Day coach Ian Salisbury told the club website.

"Players like that are huge assets who are in high demand and it's brilliant that Garts is staying with us at his boyhood club."

Sussex T20 coach James Kirtley added: "He is one of several players that we see as pillars of our side in the years to come.

"He adds great balance to any side and is one of the best fielders in the world. It is comforting to know we have George in our ranks.

"It's great to see a player who has come through the Sussex system performing on some of the biggest stages in the world.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with George and I look forward to working with him in the future, and supporting him to help him achieve all his goals and fulfil his undoubted potential."