Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Leach guided Worcestershire to the County Championship Division Two title in 2017

Joe Leach is to stand down as Worcestershire club captain after five seasons in the role.

Leach, 30, will lead the Pears for the last time in their final County Championship fixture of the season against Leicestershire from Tuesday.

He led the county to promotion from Division Two of the championship in his first season as captain.

"It was a difficult decision," Leach said. "But one I feel is right, not only for myself but the group as well."

Right-arm seamer Leach is set to continue as a player next season.

"I'm immensely proud of what I've managed to achieve in some difficult times for the club over those five years," he added.

"I've had a lot of things to deal with on and off the field, and now I guess the time is right to focus on my cricket and get back to really enjoying it and doing the best I can with bat and ball."