Peter Moores' son Tom is the current Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 58-year-old has been in charge at Trent Bridge since 2017 and they have won three trophies in that time.

Notts could become county champions for the first time since 2010 this season, as they trail leaders Hampshire by only 6.5 points going into the final games.

Moores has "a record that's as good as anyone's in the county game," said director of cricket Mick Newell.

He added: "We have been a force in the limited-overs game throughout Pete's time in charge and, during the past couple of seasons, we have seen a young side make significant progress in the County Championship as well.

"Pete's presence within our set-up has been a key factor in terms of our recruitment because people want to work with him, and he has also successfully committed to bringing through homegrown players, with the likes of Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White and Joey Evison all set to play a big part for the club long into the future."

Moores has won Championship titles as coach of Sussex and Lancashire and also had two spells in charge of the England team.

"Being head coach of Nottinghamshire is a privilege," he said.

"Representing a club like ours is about making a contribution to something bigger than yourself and trying to take it to a better place than you found it.

"The members and supporters at Trent Bridge are knowledgeable, passionate people who rightly demand total commitment from those who represent their club, and that will continue to be my goal for as long as I'm here."

Notts seam bowler Brett Hutton has, meanwhile, been awarded his county cap by the club.