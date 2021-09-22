Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hampshire skipper James Vince has already lifted one trophy this season with Southern Brave in The Hundred

LV= County Championship Division One, Aigburth, Liverpool (day two): Hampshire 143 & 158-7: Vince 69,Dawson 41; Bailey 5-19 Lancashire 141: Croft 40, Wood 37; Abbas 5-48, Barker 4-51 Hampshire (3 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 160 runs Scorecard

Hampshire and Lancashire remain in the Championship title picture despite 14 wickets falling on day two at Aigburth.

Mohammad Abbas took 5-48 and Keith Barker 4-51 as the Red Rose county were bowled out for 141, a two-run deficit.

Hampshire then struggled to 24-4 and 78-5, but Vince's 69 helped them to 158-7 at stumps and a lead of 160, despite Tom Bailey claiming 5-19.

Whichever team wins the game could become champions providing Warwickshire are not victorious against Somerset.

The highest number of points Hampshire or Lancashire could take from the game is 19 as neither achieved any for batting in the first innings.

A Hampshire victory would give them a total of 77.5, or 73.5 for Lancashire if they win, but Warwickshire can potentially reach 78 if they defeat Somerset at Edgbaston and earn 23 from the match.

Early wickets cost Lancashire

Lancashire resumed on 25-3, but lost Josh Bohannan and nightwatchman Jack Blatherwick to excellent slip catches with only two runs added.

Their decline continued to 47-7 but Luke Wood and Steven Croft added 46 before Wood tried to square cut a ball from Brad Wheal and was caught behind for 37.

Croft survived until after lunch before perishing for 40 when he top edged a ball from Abbas to mid-off and the Pakistani ended the innings when Bailey chipped a catch to mid-wicket.

Hampshire lost Ian Holland for a duck to the third ball of their second innings as Bailey took three wickets with the new ball and Nick Gubbins was bowled by George Balderson.

Lancashire seemed well on top following Tom Bailey's burst with the new ball

Vince and Joe Weatherley put on 54, before the latter (33) played on to Bailey as he tried to take his bat out of the way.

Liam Dawson saw Vince to his 50, which he brought up from 67 balls by dispatching a full toss by Matt Parkinson through the covers, and in doing so also passed 800 Championship runs for the season.

There were just three and a half overs remaining when Vince was adjudged leg-before as he pushed forward defensively to Parkinson, ending a stand of 80 with Dawson, who was then bowled by Bailey.

Felix Organ and Wheal survived 15 balls to stumps, and however many more runs Hampshire add on day three, the home side will have to make the highest score of the game in the fourth innings to win it.